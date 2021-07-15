Cardi B Wins Legal Victory, Starts Twitter Beef And Poses Nude With Normani For New Single Art

One of the biggest figures in the modern music landscape, Cardi B, is back at it.

On Wednesday, July 14, the “WAP” rapper announced a new collab single with former Fifth Harmony singer, Normani—in the evening, she Tweeted out the cover art, a powerful depiction of both artists posed nude on a pearly bed, covered by their luscious locks of flowing hair. Titled “Wild Side,” the single is due Friday, July 16.

For Normani, “Wild Side” comes after a series of exciting post-Fifth Harmony collaborations. In 2018, she and Khalid delivered “Love Lies;” in 2019, she teamed up with Sam Smith for “Dancing With A Stranger.” Most recently, in 2020, Cardi’s partner from “WAP,” Megan Thee Stallion, had Normani featured on her single “Diamonds.” Now, with “Wild Side” coming out, Normani is amping up for her first proper, full-length solo debut, which is due sometime in the near future.

Meanwhile, for Cardi, it’s been a busy week. On Tuesday, she won a legal victory after a judge tossed out a countersuit from a blogger who claimed Cardi was involved in causing emotional and physical distress. Unable to provide adequate evidence, the blogger’s case was dismissed—concurrently, Cardi’s defamation suit against the blogger is rolling along.

Then, on Wednesday morning, Cardi stirred up some Twitter drama after calling “white twinks” disrespectful in a series of Tweets.

White twinks on this app are weird .You don’t dictate people’s action. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 14, 2021

I said what I said and I’m not taking it back!!! Ya love to hide behind black female artist pictures on your avi and be the ones saying the most disrespectful shit about women & dictating their moves and start wars between female artist fans ALWAYS! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 14, 2021

In classic Twitter fashion, the response was divided. Many supported Cardi, but quite a few folks voiced concerns over using a term—“twink”—that could be construed as harmful in certain contexts. Either way, Cardi stuck by her guns and by the time the “Wild Side” single announcement came around, she was already trending.

Cardi B and Normani’s new single “Wild Side” is out Friday, July 16—check out Tweets from both artists below: