New version of “The Problem” features Cyndi Lauper, Angie Stone, Lilly Hiatt, Linda Perry, Morgane Stapleton, Nona Hendryx, Peaches, Valerie June, K.Flay, and Sheryl Crow

JANUARY 25, 2021. Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell performed “The Problem” on `The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ this past Friday, January 22, 2021.

“The Problem,” featuring Isbell, was released last year to critical praise on International Safe Abortion Day, with proceeds benefitting The Yellowhammer Fund in Alabama.

Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell, “The Problem.” From ‘The Tonight Show featuring Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show performance coincided with two important events: The release of a new version of “Our Problem” featuring a variety of world-renowned female artists including Cyndi Lauper, Angie Stone, K.Flay, Lilly Hiatt, Linda Perry, Morgane Stapleton, Nona Hendryx, Peaches and Valerie June. Sheryl Crow is on bass, Isbell is on guitar, with Peter Levin on keys and Chris Powell on drums. [See below].

Amanda Shires “Our Problem” featuring Angie Stone, Cyndi Lauper, K.Flay, Lilly Hiatt, Linda Perry, Morgane Stapleton, Nona Hendryx, Peaches, & Valerie June.

“The Problem,” words & music by Amanda Shires

Produced by Gena Johnson & Amanda Shires

Mixed by Gena Johnson Studio G

Engineer: Gena Johnson

Mastered by Pete Lyman at Infrasonic Mastering, Nashville, TN

Gena Johnson: background vocals

Jennifer Decilveo: additional production (vocals and synth)

Sheryl Crow – Bass

Jason Isbell – Guitar

Peter Levin – Keys

Chris Powell – Drums



Amanda Shires

Donate to The Yellowhammer Fund here.



“I’m very grateful to have so many of my sisters joining me for ‘Our Problem.’ The issue of women’s rights and reproductive health affects us all. ‘Our Problem’ represents women of all generations, musical genres, and communities. Music has the power to bridge gaps and bring people together and I hope that ‘Our Problem’ reminds you that we are all in this world together and that we can be there for one another no matter what. You are never alone and I’m on your side.”

The other event was the anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade decision which gives women in America the right to legal abortion. To help mark this special collaboration, Shires has created an “I’m On Your Side” filter accessible on her Instagram page. She is inviting fans to send in videos of themselves singing or lip syncing “Our Problem,” which she will cut together into a full video.



Deadline for submissions is February 1st and can be sent HERE.