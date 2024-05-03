American Aquarium Announce US Tour in 2024 + New Album

Alternative country outfit American Aquarium is hitting the road across the states this year with a very extensive US tour! The tour will kick off in August after a few shows in the US and UK. The trek will promote their new album, The Fear Of Standing Still, which is due for release on July 26 and will be produced by Shooter Jennings.

“In our live show the band’s like a freight train that never lets up,” said frontman BJ Barham in a statement. “And for this record I really wanted to showcase how big and anthemic we can be.”

And big and anthemic they will be, since the band is known for putting on an incredible show. The next stop on the American Aquarium 2024 Tour will be on May 8 at The Granada in Lawrence, Kansas. The final date of the tour will be on December 15 at Saturn in Birmingham, Alabama.

VIP tickets are on sale now at https://t.co/pleyFMUQJm. General admission tickets go on sale tomorrow (5/3) at 10am EST. Can’t wait to see y’all on the road. Thanks for listening, sharing and supporting live, original, independent music.⚡️⚡️⚡️https://t.co/KIf7fl3mkA pic.twitter.com/nRzVYcQ4Nx — American Aquarium (@USAquarium) May 2, 2024

Fans can get VIP meet & greet tickets through American Aquarium’s website. All tickets are available for general sale right now over at Ticketmaster. If your selected tour date sells out by the time you’re ready to buy, we recommend checking Stubhub. Stubhub is a great little spot to find last-minute tickets to sold-out shows, and the FanProtect Program guarantees that your tickets are legitimate. Take a look!

Get your tickets soon before they’re gone for good!

May 8 – The Granada – Lawrence, KS

May 9 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO (with The Turnpike Troubadours, Red Clay Strays)

May 11 – Bear Shadow 2024 – Scaly Mountain, NC

May 17 – The Ramkat & Gas Hill Drinking Room – Winston-salem, NC

May 18 – Beaufort Music Festival 2024 – Beaufort, NC

May 19 – Capitol Theatre – Macon, GA

May 25 – Blackwater Sol Revue – St. Augustine, FL

August 15 – The Factory – Chesterfield, MO (with Turnpike Troubadours, Tyler Halverson)

August 23 – Stanford Hall – Bottesford, United Kingdom

August 29 – Raleigh, NC – TBA

August 30 – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater – Wilmington, NC

August 31 – Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC

September 1 – The National – Richmond, VA

September 3 – Metro Baltimore – Baltimore, MD

September 4 – World Cafe Live – Philadelphia, PA

September 5 – Brooklyn Made – Brooklyn, NY

September 6 – Levon Helm Studios – Woodstock, NY

September 8 – Beachland Ballroom & Tavern – Cleveland, OH

September 10 – The Bluestone – Columbus, OH

September 11 – El Club – Detroit, MI –

September 12 – Mr. Smalls Theatre – Millvale, PA

September 13 – Union Stage – Washington, DC

September 14 – Harvester Performance Center – Rocky Mount, VA

September 15 – Salvage Station – Asheville, NC

October 2 – The Basement East – Nashville, TN

October 3 – Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN

October 4 – Space – Evanston, IL

October 5 – Knuckleheads – Kansas City, MO

October 6 – Waiting Room Lounge – Omaha, NE

October 7 – Turf Club – St Paul, MN

October 8 – High Noon Saloon – Madison, WI

October 9 – xBk Live – Des Moines, IA

October 10 – The Castle Theatre – Bloomington, IL

October 12 – Longhorn Ballroom – Dallas, TX

November 1 – Revolution Music Room – Little Rock, AR

November 2 – Palace Theater – Bryan, TX

November 4 – Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM

November 5 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

November 6 – Troubadour – West Hollywood, CA

November 7 – The Chapel – San Francisco, CA

November 8 – Wow Hall – Eugene, OR

November 9 – Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR

November 10 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

November 11 – Knitting Factory Concert House – Boise, ID

November 12 – Armory Music Hall – Bozeman, MT

November 13 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT

November 14 – Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

November 15 – WAVE – Wichita, KS

November 16 – Ridglea Theater – Fort Worth, TX

November 17 – The Jones Assembly – Oklahoma City, OK

November 30 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

December 1 – Radio Room – Greenville, SC

December 2 – Underbelly – Jacksonville, FL

December 3 – The Abbey – Orlando, FL

December 4 – THE MERRY WIDOW – Mobile, AL

December 5 – Warehouse Live Midtown – Houston, TX

December 6 – Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX

December 7 – Radio/East – Austin, TX

December 8 – George’s Majestic Lounge – Fayetteville, AR

December 10 – Raccoon Motel – Davenport, IA

December 11 – The Golden Record – St. Louis, MO

December 12 – Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

December 13 – The Blue Note – Columbia, MO

December 14 – Growlers – Memphis, TN

December 15 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL

Photo courtesy of American Aquarium’s official Facebook page

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.