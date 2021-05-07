American Aquarium Celebrate ’90s Country Favorites With ’Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers, Vol. 1‘

It’s always a good time with some classic ’90s country music. Surprising fans late Thursday night (May 6), American Aquarium dropped a new record of “our favorite ’90’s country hits,” they revealed on Twitter “and we hope y’all enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Out on Losing Side Records, the 10-track collection—titled Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers, Vol. 1—features covers of Sammy Kershaw, Patty Loveless, Joe Diffie, Faith Hill, Brooks & Dunn, and many others. Americana singer-songwriter Jamie Lin Wilson sings harmony and background vocals across the entire record, and musician Byron Berline plays fiddle.

“Most singer-songwriters like to pretend they came out of the womb listening to Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, but if you were born in the mid-’80s and lived in the South, you were probably raised on the same steady diet of ’90s radio country as I was,” frontman BJ Barham tells Rolling Stone. “The kinds of songs that you haven’t heard in 20 years, but when they randomly come on the radio you still miraculously know every word. These songs transport me back to a very specific time and place in my childhood. The summers spent riding around town in the backseat of my dad’s Blazer, windows down, radio up, singing along at the top of my lungs to take my mind off the vinyl seats scalding the back of my legs.”

The surprise album comes as the follow-up to last year’s Lamentations., and is available on CD, John Deere green vinyl, and cassette through their online merch store.

Here’s the track list for Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers, Vol. 1: