Lorrie Morgan Celebrates Her Grand Opry “Ruby Anniversary” and Recalls the Christmas Gift George Jones Offered Her

For Lorrie Morgan, her country music career started at birth given her country music parents. And to make it even better, her parents named her Loretta Lynn Morgan. Going by the name Lorrie Morgan, the singer released several hit albums. And outside of her personal projects, she also collaborated with icons like Dolly Parton, Frank Sinatra, The Beach Boys, Andy Williams, and numerous others. While enjoying her time in the spotlight, Morgan recently discussed her unique name, her time on the road, and the one gift offered to her by George Jones.

Videos by American Songwriter

While Loretta Lynn is an icon in country music, Morgan promised her name is only a coincidence. “The name is actually a coincidence. I was born in 1959 and Loretta Lynn really didn’t come to national attention until the next year. … The destiny for me, however, was being the daughter of George Morgan and being introduced to the Grand Ole Opry as a young girl. The Opry is truly my second home, no matter where I hang my hat.”

In June, Morgan will once again make her way to the Grand Ole Opry. With the singer celebrating 40 years as a member, she explained, “We’re calling this year my Ruby Anniversary. Bless their hearts, the good folks at the Opry make such a celebration of these milestones and there will be a special event on June 8 this year.” Having produced several hits over the years, the singer detailed her struggles when picking which songs to perform. “There are the must-haves, the hits, the ones people really love and expect to hear, and I love those songs.”

[RELATED: Watch Lorrie Morgan Pay Tribute to Late Husband Keith Whitley with Moving “Don’t Close Your Eyes” Performance]

Lorrie Morgan Recalls Unique Christmas Gift From George Jones

As for her rich history in country music, Morgan had more than enough stories to tell. Recalling being on the road with Jones, she said, “There are times when I was touring with George Jones and he offered everyone cocaine as a Christmas gift. I refused and told him that I wanted a ‘real Christmas gift.’”

Not wanting to disappoint, Jones made sure she got a gift on Christmas. “The next day, the bus stopped in some town or other and George let me pick out two beautiful pairs of boots. The rest of the band was pretty ticked off, but they were happy to put their gift up their noses!”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)