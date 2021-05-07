P!NK Drops New Single “All I Know So Far,” the Title Track of Upcoming LP and Documentary

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released eight studio albums, one greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart—four at No.1—and has sold out arenas all over the world. On May 7, the three-time Grammy Award-winning pop star releases her brand new single “All I Know So Far.”

The Greg Kurstin produced track was written by P!NK and highly-acclaimed songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and will be featured on her upcoming project, All I Know So Far: Setlist which is due May 21 via RCA Records.

Along with the new single, All I Know So Far: Setlist will feature live recordings from P!NK’s critically acclaimed and record-breaking 2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour, her lauded MTV Video Vanguard Award Speech, and intimate track, “Cover Me In Sunshine,” featuring daughter Willow.

In addition to the album, P!NK will release the All I Know So Far Limited Edition Zine Set. This limited edition Zine features never-before-seen imagery from P!NK’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour, captured by award-winning photographer Andrew Macpherson. This 80-page Zine also includes P!NK’s new project, All I Know So Far: Setllist. Fans can pre-order their copy here.

Just last month, the singer announced her documentary feature P!NK: All I Know So Far, which will launch globally on Friday, May 21, exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories. Join award-winning performer and musician as she embarks on her record-breaking 2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour and welcomes audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss, and a performer. Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews, and personal material, director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) gives audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that she calls life.

On her social media announcement about the film, she posted a photo of her on a stage with her 4-year-old son, Jameson. “Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too,” she wrote in the caption. “Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes.”

Listen to P1!NK’s new single, “All I Know So Far,” below. Pre-save her forthcoming album project, All I Know So Far: Setlist here before May 21.

ALL I KNOW SO FAR: SETLIST TRACK LIST