“A Serious Medical Emergency”: The Dramatic Rescue You Didn’t See During Alan Jackson’s Final Nashville Concert

Nashville will host the Super Bowl in 2030. Considered one of the biggest events in the world, the city has already started to prepare. But thanks to Alan Jackson, they got a taste of what to expect. On June 27, Jackson took over Music City for the final concert of his touring career. With the singer getting older and struggling with health problems, he sought to end his time on the stage on his own terms. And while the night was nothing short of historic, the Metro Nashville Police Department revealed how their mounted officers helped save a life following the concert.

One of the top concerts of 2026, Jackson’s Last Call show featured a slew of talent like Luke Combs, Riley Green, George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and Little Big Town. Pretty much every big name in country music was there. But when the show ended, 70,000 fans hit the streets to cross the pedestrian bridge. That is when tragedy struck.

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According to the Metro Nashville Police Horse Mounted Patrol, “When 70,000 fans poured out of Nissan Stadium following Alan Jackson’s final Nashville concert on June 27, the Shelby Street Pedestrian Bridge became packed shoulder-to-shoulder with thousands of people making their way downtown. Then came the call —a serious medical emergency on the bridge.”

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Nashville Police Horse Mounted Patrol Is Ready For Anything

Although not an issue for police on a normal night, that evening brought thousands of fans. With the police officers navigating the crowd, the department added, “Mounted officers were able to safely move through the crowd, creating a path that allowed first responders to reach those in need as quickly as possible. In moments like these, every second matters, and our horses gave emergency crews the access they otherwise wouldn’t have had.”

Praising the work of the officers and the horses, the department noted how much the animals have to overcome to do their jobs. “Hundreds of feet above the Cumberland River, surrounded by blaring music, waving flags, thousands of shouting people, and crowds so tight they were brushing against them, they remained calm, focused, and professional. Their training—and the trust between horse and rider—made the difference.”

Thankfully, Jackson’s final concert wasn’t overshadowed by tragedy. And while not knowing what the future holds, the police promised, “No matter the crowd, no matter the challenge, the Metro Nashville Police Mounted Patrol will always do everything we can to get to those who need help.”



(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)