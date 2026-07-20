The Grand Ole Opry Honors Its Longest-Serving Member With Some “Fresh Hardware”

The voice behind timeless classics like “I Get the Fever” and “Still,” Bill Anderson was more than a legendary country singer. He was also an accomplished songwriter who collaborated with Vince Gill, Kenny Chesney, and the iconic George Strait. While his career dates back to the 1950s, Anderson continues to entertain fans all over the country. And recently, the Grand Ole Opry celebrated his timeless voice as he crossed a milestone that no other singer has.

On July 15, 1961, the Opry welcomed Anderson as its newest member. While a historic moment in his career, the years have stacked up. As of 2026, Anderson has been a member of the Opry for 65 years. That makes him the longest-serving member of the show’s 100-year history.

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With friends, family, and fellow singers packing the venue, the night featured messages from Brad Paisley, Garth Brooks, Carly Pearce, Steve Wariner, and Dolly Parton herself. Lorrie Morgan was also on hand to present Anderson with a special gift from the Opry. The organization offered him a blue sapphire ring fitted with a European cut diamond. Take a look.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1969, Bill Anderson Topped the Charts With a Song That Beat Out Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard]

Bill Anderson Always Came Home To The Grand Ole Opry

Aside from the special gift, the Opry’s executive producer, Dan Rogers, considered the venue home for the country singer. “The Opry is the home of country music, and thankfully for 65 years now the show has been home to Whisperin’ Bill Anderson.”

Knowing that his career has taken him all over the world, Rogers highlighted that Anderson never forgot the heart of country music. “We’re so thankful that through all the stages of his career—all the hits, all the songwriting successes, all the TV appearances, all the tour dates and more, Bill has always come home to this Opry he loves. We’re so honored, we’re so proud, and we’re looking forward to the next 65.”

As the Opry honored Anderson, fans at home also showered the singer with praise. “As a fan of the Opry for 52 years, it is so special to have Bill Anderson be the connection from my first visit until today.” Another person added, “A man who is loved by all, and he whispers, but everyone listens and enjoys always.”

While the celebration honored Anderson’s remarkable past, it also highlighted his enduring presence in country music. And after 65 years as an Opry member, he remains one of the genre’s most treasured voices.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)