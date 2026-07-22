Marty Stuart Joins the Songwriting Genius Luke Combs Calls a “Literal Legend” for His Grand Ole Opry Debut

Wyatt McCubbin impressed during his Grand Ole Opry debut. Back in May, the songwriter stood in the circle for the first time, performing three tracks, including one with Marty Stuart.

In a new Instagram post, the Opry shared a behind-the-scenes peek at McCubbin’s debut experience. That night, McCubbin, who’s penned songs for the likes of Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson, played “Andy Griffith,” “Red Off My Neck,” and “I Love You.”

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McCubbin co-wrote the latter song with Stuart, who joined him onstage to sing the tune.

In the caption of the post, the Opry provided insight into the night.

“As Opry star Marty Stuart said, ‘It’s something different when he sings his own songs,’” the caption read. “Voted one of the best songwriters of today, Wyatt McCubbin graced the stage for his Opry debut with a few songs including one alongside Marty Stuart. Congratulations on your Opry debut, Wyatt!”

In the comments section of the post, Combs dubbed McCubbin a “literal legend.”

Wyatt McCubbin Discusses His Relationship With Marty Stuart

Before he stepped on the Opry stage, McCubbin spoke to Real Roots Radio about his and Stuart’s friendship.

“He is the coolest guy of all time,” McCubbin said. “I met him through another buddy, Rhett Akins, just in the writer room. We just really hit it off. We’ve been writing ever since. We’ve got a regular day on the books where we hang probably once a month.”

McCubbin noted that Stuart has “turned into one of my better friends in this business and outside the business.”

“It’s really special,” he said. “I’ve always admired him and his music, but also equally his reverence for country music. He was a kid growing up in country music. He’s a sponge for those old stories and he loves to tell them.”

“To have him be the outlet for the Grand Ole Opry and my chance to play the Grand Ole Opry, it almost means twice as much,” McCubbin continued. “… He’s a hero, a mentor, a friend, all of the above. It’s pretty priceless. He’s country music personified in my eyes.”

After he finally got to live out his Opry dreams, McCubbin reflected on the experience in an Instagram post.

“I love country music with all my heart & the @opry IS country music,” he wrote. “I am trying my best to process what took place last night, but I don’t think I ever truly will. I do know this.. Me & my boots sure felt HUMBLED standing in that Circle. Thank you, Grand Ole Opry!”

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images