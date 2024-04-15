‘American Idol’ Season 22: Who Are the Top 20 Finalists?

The viewers have spoken for the first time during season 22 of American Idol. Hollywood Week kicked off with nearly 150 hopefuls who had punched their golden ticket to the next round. However, this is first and foremost a competition. By the end of the first week in Hawaii, only 56 contestants were left standing. The next week, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie ruthlessly whittled that pack down to the top 24. On Sunday (April 14) the dream ended for four more aspiring stars. It’s Top 20 time, and season 22 is only getting more cutthroat.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, April 14, 2024? How to Watch]

Who Made the Top 20 on ‘American Idol?’

Here are the top 20 American Idol contestants. The following singers are one step closer to the $125,000 grand prize and recording contract with Hollywood Records:

Abi Carter

Triston Harper

Odell Bunton Jr.

Jennifer Jeffries

Jordan Anthony

Nya

KB Richins

Jack Blocker

Roman Collins

Mia Matthews

McKenna Breinholt

Emmy Russell

Will Moseley

Ajii Hafeez

Sam “Kayko” Kelly-Cohen

Kennedy Reid

Jayna Elise

Julia Gagnon

Mackenzie Sol

Quintavious Johnson

This is insane. This whole group of Top 20 is INSANELY talented! This is going to be a very close year! @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol — Emilyyy (@Em_Scottys_Girl) April 15, 2024

What’s Next for ‘Idol’ Hopefuls?

The competition is mostly in viewers’ hands from this point forward. Six more contestants will leave American Idol during Monday’s (April 15) episode. Only the top 14 vote-getters will remain.

The 10 singers with the most votes from viewers will advance to the next round. celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan pick the remaining four to round out the top 14.

There are three ways you can ensure your favorite singer stays in the competition. One option is voting online at AmericanIdol.com/Vote. To vote on your phone, download the American Idol app from the Apple store (iPhone) or Google Play store (Android.) Once you have created an account and signed in, click Go to Vote Now. Find your favorite singer and assign them the number of votes you want to cast. Then click the Save button.

You can also vote by texting your choice contestant’s number to “21523.” The voting number for each contestant will be displayed onscreen during each night’s performances.

Featured image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images