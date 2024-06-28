‘American Idol’ Winner Joins Carly Pearce, Clint Black, and More to Headline All for the Hall Dallas Lineup

Country legend Vince Gill started the tradition of All for the Hall concerts in 2005. The “One More Last Chance” singer suggested that each artist take the proceeds from one concert per year and donate them to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. This year will mark the second time that Dallas, Texas has hosted an All for the Hall benefit concert. The lineup will include Carly Pearce, Clint Black, and more.

Videos by American Songwriter

Clint Black Is Featured At All For the Hall Dallas, Along With Scotty McCreery and More

GRAMMY winners Clint Black and Carly Pearce will take the stage at Gilley’s Dallas on Sept. 10, 2024, during the All for the Hall event. They will join Texas native Robert Earl Keen and American Idol champion Scotty McCreery in a Nashville “guitar-pull” style round. You can buy tickets here.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and its educational initiatives, including its flagship Words & Music program. The program, offered in the Dallas Independent School District, aims to sharpen language arts skills by partnering professional songwriters with school classrooms to create original tunes.

All for the Hall officially launched in 2007 in New York and has since switched between the Big Apple and Los Angeles, hosted by Vince Gill and Emmylou Harris. Additionally, Gill and Keith Urban team up to host a recurring All for the Hall concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

[RELATED: Blake Shelton Celebrates “Oklahoma Is All for the Hall” Benefit Concert With Ronnie Dunn, Vince Gill, Gwen Stefani, & More]

Carly Pearce’s “All for the Hall” set may look slightly different than what fans are accustomed to. Last month, the “Truck on Fire” singer revealed that she had been diagnosed with pericarditis.

Pericarditis is the swelling of a thin layer of tissue surrounding the heart, called pericardium. The layers rub against each other and often cause sharp pain in the chest.

Most cases of pericarditis are mild and improve on their own without treatment, according to the American Heart Association. However, Pearce still has to keep an eye on her heart rate. “I have to keep my heart rate at a certain point, and that includes my daily life and on stage. I just can’t push it,” the CMA Award winner told Taste of Country Nights.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images