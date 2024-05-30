Carly Pearce Reveals “Heart Issue” Diagnosis and Plans To Alter Her Shows Moving Forward

With nearly 20 years in the music industry, Carly Pearce continues to share her love for country music as she prepares for the release of her upcoming album Hummingbird, which hit shelves on June 7. Although excited about the new album and getting back to performing, the singer shared a concerning update with fans when she announced she suffered from pericarditis. Reassuring fans her health is a top priority, she explained her concerts might look a little different moving forward.

For those who might not know, pericarditis is the swelling of a thin layer of tissue surrounding the heart called pericardium. With the layers rubbing against each other, it causes pains in the chest. Thankfully, according to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is treatable with medication and can eventually go away.

Although concerning, Pearce shared a video on social media, explaining her ongoing health problems, saying, “I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life, so I feel like this deserves the same honesty. You guys know that I’ve been dealing with some health issues, and through that, I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue.”

Carly Pearce Urges Fans To Focus On Their Health

With Pearce focusing on her health, she added, “We have all decided that it is in my best interest as I’m healing to alter my shows a little bit. So if my shows look a little bit different, just know it’s because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now.”

While sharing her diagnosis with fans, she used the time to urge others not to wait when it comes to their health. Truly loving her fans, Pearce insisted, “If any of you are dealing with any kind of health stuff, or aren’t, I’m a young healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercise and this happened to me. And I just want to use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it. Just know that if it’s trying to tell you something, it’s going to tell you. I love you guys and I’ll see you soon.”

