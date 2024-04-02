Blake Shelton Celebrates “Oklahoma Is All for the Hall” Benefit Concert With Ronnie Dunn, Vince Gill, Gwen Stefani, & More

Blake Shelton closed out his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour with a massive show at Tulsa, Oklahoma’s BOK Center. It was a special night not only because Shelton ended his tour in his home state, about 100 miles from where he grew up but also because he was able to raise a healthy sum of money for the Country Music Hall of Fame. He dubbed that concert Oklahoma Is All for the Hall and brought out some of his fellow artists from the Sooner State.

Oklahoma native and country legend Vince Gill started the tradition of All for the Hall concerts in 2005. He suggested that each artist should take the proceeds from one concert per year and donate them to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The money goes to education programs.

Yesterday, Shelton took to social media to share his excitement about the event and reveal how much the benefit concert raised. “A big THANK YOU to all the artists, fans, and the great state of Oklahoma for celebrating the [Country Music Hall of Fame] Saturday night and for helping me raise nearly $800,000,” he wrote. Then, he added, “Oklahoma is all for the Hall!”

Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma Is All for the Hall Was a Star-Studded Event

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Shelton performed more than 20 songs during the event. He also invited several of his fellow Okies to the stage for mini-sets. Kristin Chenoweth, Wade Hayes, the Swon Brothers, Ronnie Dunn, and Vince Gill took the stage. Additionally, Gwen Stefani joined Shelton for a few duets which brought cheers from the crowd.

Chenoweth reportedly earned one of the biggest standing ovations of the night with her renditions of “Always on My Mind” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Gill also brought the house down when he took the stage with Jack Schneider. He performed “Go Rest High on That Mountain” and dedicated it to Shelton’s late brother Richie and Toby Keith.

Shelton’s benefit concert was the most successful All for the Hall event to take place outside of Nashville since the program’s inception nearly 20 years ago.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images