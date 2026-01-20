A Q&A With Songsgiving Contest Promotion Winner Marcello Greco

Marcello Greco is starting off 2026 on a high note. The singer has been named the winner of American Songwriter’s Songsgiving contest promotion for his track “skeletons.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Greco’s song was borne out of having to share “the skeletons in the closet of my previous relationship with my current partner.”

“It’s about being scared and honest,” he said. “I’m attempting to be prepared for either outcome of acceptance or rejection from sharing what I felt needed to be shared.”

While it’s evident now, Greco didn’t recognize that theme until after he completed the song.

“I had no idea what it was about lyrically until after I finished writing it and read it back,” he admitted. “‘skeletons’ is the byproduct of blindly drawing from the well of my subconscious while trying to execute the ideas I had for the song’s production.”

As for why “skeletons” made the perfect entrant into the contest, Greco noted that it has “a fun balance of being really unique but also engaging.”

“It has kind of an unorthodox structure from a writing perspective. That’s what happens sometimes when you don’t second-guess yourself while writing—you just let what needs to happen creatively, happen,” he said. “That was my experience with this song in particular. It felt right.”

Read on to learn more about Greco.

Marcello Greco’s Background

How long have you been songwriting? What got you into music in the first place?

I’ve been intentionally songwriting since I was 16, but I was making up little songs and jingles to memorize things in school as young as six. I didn’t take music seriously until I started to teach myself guitar at age 15.

From the moment I picked up the guitar, I became obsessed and wanted to be great. I spent the next two years learning other instruments—bass, keys, and drums—until I learned what music production was.

I saw a “the making of” video from my favorite artist making my (then) favorite song in real time and was mind blown. While I was watching, I thought, “That’s what I want to be when I grow up.”

What songwriters do you count as your biggest inspirations? Why?

Jon Bellion’s video making his song “Guillotine” is what sealed my decision of why I do what I do. He’s definitely one of my biggest inspirations. Other writers I’m inspired by both lyrically and melodically are Lauv, Jeremy Zucker, Chelsea Cutler, Quinn XCII, etc. Their music has all aided in cultivating my taste and decision making from both a writing and production standpoint. It shapes a lot of why my music sounds the way it does.

Marcello Greco Talks Entering American Songwriter’s Songsgiving Contest Promotion

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s Songsgiving Contest Promotion?

I believed in myself! I feel capable of creating music that’s on the same caliber of artists I’m inspired by who are at the top of their game.

There’s a balance to be struck between believing in yourself and being honest about what the product is you’re serving (the song). When you’re candidly honest about how you feel about what you made and believe it’s great, that feels like a win.

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

Put yourself out there and take a chance! Contests like this feel like a great opportunity to go up and bat. I heard someone say, “You’ll never hit a home run if you never swing.” If you make something you’re proud of and believe in, swing the bat and see what happens!

The prize includes a seat at American Songwriter’s Between the Lines Songwriting Camp. What are you most looking forward to about that experience?

I’m super excited to collaborate and network with professionals in the field! Most of my journey in music has been me locking myself in my room learning how to do everything. I’m super grateful for the resources I’ve had to learn as much as I have independently, but learning from others further along than me feels like a way to supercharge one’s ability to grow.

Marcello Greco’s Future Plans

Tell us about your plans in 2026.

So much of last year and this year has been spent further developing my efficiency and efficacy as a writer and producer, and that continues! I’m in the process of deciding what will be released this year and I’m excited to share more! In the meantime, consistent writing and cowriting all throughout the year. I can’t wait for you to hear what’s in the works!

What is your biggest career dream?

My biggest career dream is to make music every day with people I can grow from and grow with! Whether that’s through being signed to a label or being entirely independent, I just want to make great art with talented people.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Photo by Sarah Selvig of Made Wild Creative