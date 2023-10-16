American Songwriter Judges Offer Insights Into Judging the 2023 November/December Lyric Contest Winners

In response to feedback from the American Songwriter Community, the esteemed contest judges were asked to share some insights into their winner selections. Read below for insights into how the panel of judges picked the winners for the November/December Lyric Contest.

1st Place

“Who I’m From”

By Trent Fisher, Terri Jo Box, and Russell Sutton

Dave Bassett: “This song has a great twist on the usual ‘where I’m from’ motif and the imagery is original yet feels comfortable to put to melody. Feels like a country smash.

Sarah Siskind: “I liked the cleverness of using ‘Who’ instead of ‘where.’ You could really feel the love in the lyrics.

Adam James: “Incredible lyric…I loved everything about this…the verses are so vivid and the end of chorus flip is *chef’s kiss.*”

2nd Place

“If This Old Hat Could Talk”

By Rick Ryan

Sarah Siskind: “These lyrics read like a movie and I felt like I really got to know Grandpa.”

Adam James: “Really beautiful idea here and I appreciate the follow through…not easy to do.”

Chapel Hart: “There’s nothing like an heirloom and the way the writer uses it as a vehicle to tell the past adventures of his grandfather. Many listeners can relate to having that one random item that rekindles memories of loved ones lost.”

3rd Place

“That Man”

By Taylor Lightcap and Murphy Elmore

Sarah Siskind: “This feels very honest and I like how simple it is without over-elaborating.”

Chapel Hart: “This song is one of those straight-to-the-point, unapologetic love songs whose strength is in the simplicity of the words. There’s no need for overly extravagant professions of love, just the pure honesty of letting the other person know that they’re willing to do what’s necessary to be the man for her.”

4th Place

“Even Outlaws Come of Age”

By Jan Bratton

Judy Stakee: “Even Outlaws Come Of Age – I really liked the idea of this song, of a man growing up because of the love of a woman! And I really like these lines in the 3rd verse.”

When they write my life’s story

They’ll find her name on every page.

Guess if somebody loves you strong enough

Even outlaws come of age.

