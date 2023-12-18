American Songwriter Judges Offer Insights Into Judging the 2024 January/February Lyric Contest Winners

In response to feedback from the American Songwriter Community, the esteemed contest judges were asked to share some insights into their winner selections. Read below for insights into how the panel of judges picked the winners for the January February 2024 Lyric Contest.

1st Place – “Remind Me of Me”

By: Brenda Cay and Mitch Collins

Jay Knowles: I like how this one feels very personal and autobiographical but draws me into the story nonetheless. And the hook was both clever and had an emotional punch.

Paul McDonald: “Reminds Me of Me” was another simple and beautiful concept. It’s something that fortunately I’ve never had to think about in my own life, but I have plenty of friends that have lived this story & the narrative hit home. I thought it was beautifully written and I feel like it will connect deeply with so many people.

Levi Hummon: “Remind Me or Me” really stood out to me, because even more than the title being interesting, the story goes so deep and I feel like I know the person writing it.”

Sharon Vaughn: This is a wonderful story song from a unique point of view, Seen through the eyes of a searching offspring. Elegant and moving.

Jim Lauderdale: This was very different and original. A short song but said what needed to be said and was moving.

Cassadee Pope: This is such an honest and touching lyric about the questions and longing that come with being adopted. There is a vulnerability and strength in sharing such an intimate experience and I know a lot of people would relate to this.

2nd Place – “Dear Mr. Johnson”

By: Ryan Sanderson

Jim Lauderdale: As a Robert Johnson fan, I really liked the imagery, and appreciate how it was laid out. Even though the story has been told it didn’t seem cliche.

Marc Broussard: Beautifully written, lots of soul. Big fan of the structure used and how the story flows through – both complex and grounded in tradition. It’s a familiar concept but retold with new life and with a lot of emotion.

Jensen McRae: Favorite Lines:

“Down at the crossroads the devil still calls for you”

“The dark lord will claim what he’s rightly won / but the bluesman’s music plays on and on”

Chris Pierce: Very original letter in the form of a lyric to the late great Robert Johnson. Descriptive and poetic lyrics in general. Good chorus lyric. Haunting yet approachable about such an important historical musical figure. I can hear melody and orchestration as I’m reading it. Very cinematic.

Since 1984, American Songwriter's Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun.

3rd Place – “Borderline”

By: Kevin Harrington

Jensen McRae: Favorite Lines –

“In the mirror, harbor lights were falling far behind / westward to the mountains is a lovely, lonely climb”

“I brought her wine, songs to sing, and poems from the wood”

Levi Hummon: A bunch of really thought-provoking and interesting lyrics. I was most drawn to the cleverness and unique cadences of “Remind Me of Me” and “Borderline”. Both songs were very well written, but also extremely original, and I loved the rhymes chosen by the writers.

Jim Lauderdale: There was something that just appealed to me about this. Simple, poignant, and different

4th Place – “Last Moving Day”

By: Greg Frazier

Sharon Vaughn: I think this was so very well written without being maudlin. Time is a bridge we all have to cross Beautiful, succinct, and fresh. Loved this lyric.

Jim Lauderdale: Different and I liked the imagery and emotion

Chris Pierce: Well-crafted story and song. Very descriptive and relatable lyric and a universal topic dealing with loss. Solid chorus lyric. I could hear a melody when reading these lyrics which to me, is a good sign. With the right melody and treatment, this could be the beginnings of a very ‘placeable’ tune for TV/Film.

