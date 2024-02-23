A Q&A With the It’s A Wonderful Write Lyric Contest Promotion Winner, Daniel Foshee

“New Year, New Me”

Written by Daniel Foshee, Marcus Hooper and Alex Perkins

Interview by American Songwriter

Daniel Foshee, Marcus Hooper and Alex Perkins are the American Songwriter It’s A Wonderful Write Lyric Contest Promotion winners for their song “New Year, New Me.” American Songwriter caught up with them to get the story behind the lyrics.

How long have you been songwriting?

We started writing songs in 2016. Writing was something we would do on the weekends, as neither one of us pursue music full-time. Marc runs logistics for a roofing company in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Alex leads sales for a fire sprinkler company, and I am an Assistant Principal at an elementary school in Brentwood, Tennessee. It became a creative outlet for us both and we became hooked on telling stories that we hoped others could relate to.

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s It’s A Wonderful Write Promotion?

We had finished “New Year, New Me” a couple of years ago and always thought it was the perfect song for the holiday season, in all of the most unconventional ways. It’s about a man that wants to redefine his life. When we found the opportunity to submit the song, it was something we seriously considered, but neither one of us have ever performed songs for anyone other than those closest to us. So after a few drinks, we decided to just go for it and put the lyrics out there.

What was the inspiration behind your song, “New Year, New Me”?

We were hanging out over the holiday season a couple of years ago and we had the title and the foundation of the song, specifically the beginning of the chorus. A friend of ours was experiencing some difficult times of his own, so we framed the lyrics loosely around that.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

Chris Stapleton is someone we all admire, though Eric Church’s storytelling is something we were drawn to. Most recently, we find inspiration from writers like Hardy, Morgan Wallen, Larry Fleet, Luke Combs and Stephen Wilson Jr.

How do you think “New Year, New Me” would sound?

When we play the song, it is simply with an acoustic guitar. I could hear the song with a piano accompanying the lead acoustic guitar and a mandolin or steel guitar supporting the emotional melody.

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

We would tell them to go for it! Putting your creativity out in the world can be a vulnerable thing, but there is something really exciting about it also.

Read the winning lyrics to “New Year, New Me” below:

Verse 1

It’s December and this bourbons almost gone

I’m sitting here on this barstool

Going through pictures on my phone

Been away on business

Ought to hit the road but the truth is

Nobody’s waiting up for me at home

These photographs

are gonna fade to black

Chorus

If I don’t quit ripping those reds

Put down the pack

sipping that whiskey

Pour out the jack

And wash away the history

Between me and my old man

For better or worse

Be a man of my word

Leave the bottle behind

and start putting her first

Be the man I was back when

I gave her that ring

So if you ask me

What’s the next round gonna be?

I’m closing out and counting down

To a new year, new me

Verse 2

She gave me the news a couple nights ago

In 9 months or so

I’m gonna be a father

Scared to death

I was holding my breath

When the doctor said, “you’re having a baby girl”

And if I want to give her the world

If I want to give her the world

Chorus

Gotta quit ripping those reds

Put down the pack

sipping that whiskey

Pour out the jack

And wash away the history

Between me and my old man

For better or worse

Be a man of my word

Leave the bottle behind

and start putting her first

Be the man I was when

I gave her momma that ring

So when you ask me

What’s the next round gonna be?

Closing out and counting down

I’ll take a new year, new me

New year new me



Bridge

And I realize

I’ve wasted so much time

Sitting here

Instead of being home

holding you

And I’ve made up my mind

Giving up these neon lights

Finally putting up a fight

For you

I’m gonna quit ripping those reds

Put down the pack

sipping that whiskey

Pour out the jack

And wash away the history

Between me and my old man

For better or worse

Be a man of my word

I’ll leave the bottle behind

and start putting you first

Be the man I was back when

I gave you that ring

If they ask me

what’s the next round gonna be?

I’m closing out and counting down

To a new year, new me

New year, new me