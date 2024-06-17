American Songwriter Judges Offer Insights Into Judging the 2024 July/August Lyric Contest Winners

In response to feedback from the American Songwriter Community, the esteemed contest judges were asked to share some insights into their winner selections. Read below for insights into how the panel of judges picked the winners for the July/August 2024 Lyric Contest.

1st Place – “She Pours”

By: Paul Ivy & Elizabeth Eckert

Sharon Vaughn: I love the turn of the phrase and the story was dark and poignant without sacrificing believability.

Cassadee Pope: I really love how the rain is a metaphor for a trigger that reminds her of all her past trauma. The scene is illustrated so vividly that you can actually picture it being a sad, heartbreaking setting of a woman who just can’t free herself from her lover leaving her. I thought this lyric was beautifully written.

Marc Broussard: I love the storytelling in this one, it’s a very honest and clever idea. The format & progression of ideas really works for me as well – it all feels very natural.

Jensen McRae: Favorite Line:

“She’ll reach for that handle like whiskey could even the score.”

Jim Lauderdale: Painted a vivid emotional picture of this woman. Made me care about her.

Hannah Ellis: I love a classic story song. I think it’s so visually compelling while still having a very clever hook.

2nd Place – “Tangerines From Morocco”

By: Rick Jerram

Paul McDonald: The verses are just so colorful and puts you right in the song. It’s also the most poetic out of the batch & sounds like a song I’d want to put on my own records. My personal favorite out of all the submissions.

Sharon Vaughn: This lyric is evocative and very sensual. I could taste Tangerine on my tongue.

Marc Broussard: Such a sweet tune (literally). Love the visual references and how it flows – great use of imagery and lyricism.

Since 1984, American Songwriter's Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun.

3rd Place – “Look Back and Learn”

By: Coty Hoover & Becca Smith (Admiral Radio)

Paul McDonald: I love an optimistic song. Taking life’s lessons and treating each one as a gift is how I try and live my own life and this is a perspective that more people could use in their own lives. I think this one could have the power to help and heal.

4th Place – “St. Augustine”

By: Mitch L’Herault

Jim Lauderdale: I really like the scenes painted here. Works really well.

Jensen McRae: Favorite Lines:

“Tumblers keep tumbling when the winnings are lean / when your time’s running out in St. Augustine”

