July/August 2024 Lyric Contest Winners

1st Place – “She Pours”

By: Paul Ivy & Elizabeth Eckert

She says y’all get inside I smell a storm

She closes the windows and latches the door

she knows what’s coming she’s been here before

Neath this Kansas sky

When the wind starts to howl her ghosts all come out

She’s that little girl growing up in this house

In a thundering rain daddy went south

Didn’t say goodbye

She don’t stand a chance to get through this one dry

When it rains she pours

She paces that cold kitchen floor

Like mama would watch out the window for daddy‘s old Ford

When the sun comes out

She knows she’ll be alright but for now

She’ll reach for that handle like whiskey could even the score

When it rains she pours

She never thought she’d be much of a drinker

Cause she watched her daddy get lost in his liquor

But holding that glass makes him feel nearer

To her right now

It helps her remember and helps her forget somehow

So when it rains she pours

She paces that cold kitchen floor

Like mama would watch out the window for daddy‘s old Ford

When the sun comes out

She knows she’ll be alright but for now

She’ll reach for that handle like whiskey could even the score

When it rains she pours

She prays for the day she won’t need the bottle

To keep memories away and fill up the hollow

Place that he left when she couldn’t follow

It all stays at bay with just one more swallow

When it rains she pours

She paces that cold kitchen floor

Like mama would watch out the window for daddy‘s old Ford

When the sun comes out

She knows she’ll be alright but for now

She’ll reach for that handle like whiskey could even the score

She knows what’s coming she’s been here before

When it rains she pours

When it rains she pours

@ Paul Ivy, Elizabeth Eckert 2024

Since 1984, American Songwriter's Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun.

2nd Place – “Tangerines From Morocco”

By: Rick Jerram

It’s fifteen years since Michaela brought me

A shot-glass from Paris and a map of Italy

-A back-pack of memories- and this taste on her tongue

Of tangerines from Morocco & what it is to be young.

Tangerines from Morocco & what it is to be young.

She came like a shipwreck, tossed on a reef,

Weighed down with young love’s inconsolable grief,

Naked underneath, with this taste on her tongue

-Bitter lemons from Spain & what it is to be young.

-Bitter lemons from Spain & what it is to be young.

Then she took all my bad dreams out of their vault,

Taught me to take life with garlic and salt

-It’s nobody’s fault, just a taste on the tongue

Of Kalamata Olives and what it is to be young.

Kalamata Olives and what it is to be young.

So I followed down valleys to the grip of her desire.

She led me across mountains with inexplicable fires

And she still says ‘Come higher

We’re no longer so young, but our travelling’s not done

The moon’s reaching down. Let’s climb one more rung’

So I follow in further and when we are done

It’s tangerines from Morocco that I taste on her tongue

It’s tangerines from Morocco I still taste on her tongue

3rd Place – “Look Back and Learn”

By: Coty Hoover & Becca Smith (Admiral Radio)

Verse 1

There’s a pain that’s coming up from the past

It spins around and ‘round your head, then it circles back

It’ll keep you up all night, leave you hardened with regret

V2

But that memory’s filled with wisdom, scorn, and tears

That you’ve felt so deeply all throughout the years

If you listen to the heartache close enough, I hope you’ll hear

Ch1

That without the hell you wouldn’t pray for heaven

And every scar left from your past is just a lesson

So be patient, ‘cause we all gotta wait our turn

And to give you peace that Lord knows that you’ve earned

The best thing you can do with the hurt, is look back and learn

V3

But don’t look back in anger, look back and smile

‘Cause you know that in the end it’s worth the while

They say that good things take time, but not without the trials

Ch2

‘Cause without the hell you wouldn’t pray for heaven

And every scar left from your past is just a lesson

Running from it now won’t do you no good

‘Cause there’s a fortitude that’s waiting down the line

And a love that’s gonna stand the test of time

So be patient, ‘cause we all gotta wait our turn

And to give you peace that Lord knows that you’ve earned

The best thing you can do with the hurt, is look back and learn

Outro

So be patient, ‘cause we all gotta wait our turn

And take back the fire inside that used to burn

And to give you peace that Lord knows that you’ve earned

Forgive and seek forgiveness in return

‘Cause the best thing you can do with the hurt, is look back and learn

4th Place – “St. Augustine”

By: Mitch L’Herault

I ran with some friends, all of my crew

Running down alleys smoking in n school

We had us some wild times, as rowdy lads must

Chasing the ladies who weren’t chasing us.

Gamblers and con men, stumbling drunks

Saints without halos, the usual punks

With no true direction, no master plan

No complications and wasn’t it grand

Chorus

Some leaving some living a future unseen

Even the lonely find comfort in dreams⁸

tumblers keep tumbling when the winnings are lean.

When your times running out in

St. Augustine

But sit by the fire and I’ll tell you some more

Of scoundrels and beggars and a knock at a door

Yes pull up a chair, put a log on the fire

For there are no heroes no birds on the wire

The fog hung like smoke at the old poker table

They pulled out that jeep with a come-along cable

Long after midnight back at the shed

No sleep until morning. The sun came up red

Chorus

Some leaving some living a future unseen

Even the lonely find comfort in dreams

tumblers keep tumbling when the winnings are lean.

When your times running out in

St. Augustine

The steam engine hissed and rattled about

A bucket of bolts there was never a doubt

Then each took a seat, just one to a car

Don’t offer them pity whoever they are

Things never get better when things start out bad

They sat on chrome stools and opened a tab

The eyes of the barmaid were iron and steel

She shuffled the deck and started to deal

She led with a pair but no one was folding

But 4 of a kind was what she was holding

So she raised for her queens to sweeten the pot

And raised one more time to tighten the knot

Chorus

Some leaving some living a future unseen

Even the lonely find comfort in dreams

tumblers keep tumbling when the winnings are lean.

When your times running out in

St. Augustine

The guy with the beard was starting to sweat

He grabbed for his gun and doubled her bet

She gathered the pot and grabbed for his knife

She stabbed him just once at the end of his life

Chorus

Some leaving some living a future unseen

Even the lonely find comfort in dreams

tumblers keep tumbling if you know what I mean.

When your times running out in

St. Augustine

Chorus

Some leaving some living a future unseen

Even the lonely find comfort in dreams

tumblers keep tumbling if you know what I mean.

When your times running out in

St. Augustine

