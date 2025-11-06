American Songwriter Judges Offer Insights Into Judging the 2025 Session Six Lyric Contest Winners

Read below to learn more how our esteemed panel of judges picked the winners for the Session Six 2025 Lyric Contest.

Meet the Judges HERE.

1st Place – “Why Old Men Cry”

By: Joe Black

Trannie Anderson: “This song has so much depth. I can tell this is a seasoned writer. The mix of striking imagery, diverse life moments resulting in tears for different reasons, and the overall heart of the song normalizing a tough man crying is very powerful. Really well done.”

Jake Gosling: “I love this one because it captures the quiet dignity and heartbreak of getting older. It’s tender and beautifully written, like a lifetime of emotion distilled into a few perfect verses. You really feel the humanity in every line.”

Keith Hetrick: “Reading the lyric, the phrase “slow pour” comes to mind. Despite being in the title, you don’t fully understand the “why” until the bridge…and by then, it means everything. Each section layers wisdom, loss, and grace in a way that never feels heavy. You can sense the weight of a full life, and the peace that follows it.”



Z Berg: “Most every entry in this final round had a pretty wild “I’ve been visited by three ghosts” energy. This song dealt with whatever contemplative, existential reckoning we’re all apparently experiencing with a classic, old-timey, epic-poetry slant that I vibed with!”

Read Lyrics HERE.

2nd Place – “For Jesus”

By: Avrim Max Topel and Mason Douglass

Jon Shave: “Clever hook, strong storytelling arc, feels instantly like a modern country hit. The twist in the final chorus (narrator becoming a believer) lands beautifully.”

Read Lyrics HERE.

Since 1984, American Songwriter's Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun.

3rd Place – “Your Memory Drinks For Free“

By: Dennis Gilkey

Rodney Clawson: “Well written, makes total sense … I could hear this on somebodies record”



Kyle Clark: “My reason for choosing “Your Memory Drinks For Free” as #1 is because the hook’s clever, the verses are cinematic, and the imagery pulls you right into that lonely bar stool moment. It’s sad but polished, the kind of song that could live on country radio right now and still hit deep.”

Read Lyrics HERE.

4th Place – “How Forever Sounds”

By: Chris Nelson

Sara Evans: “That one hits me deep because it’s real love, not the fairytale kind, but the kind you fight for through every storm. It’s relatable and the kind of story so many people can see themselves in, and that’s what makes it special.”

Sam Ellis: “Love this. Every line seems to serve the title really well. This would also make a terrific song.”



Jake Gosling: “This one just feels timeless, it captures what lasting love really sounds like through all the years and hard days. The writing is clean, heartfelt, and cinematic. You can see the story unfold and hear the melody even on the page.”

Read Lyrics HERE.

