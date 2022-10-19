‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed

Former America’s Got Talent and The Voice contestant Nolan Neal died from a fatal overdose of morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, according to a spokesperson from the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville. The singer was found dead in his apartment on July 18. He was 41.

Always open about his substance abuse, Neal briefly sang for the rock band Hinder in 2014, and admitted to relapsing, citing personal pressure to fit in with the band. Neal also revealed that he was battling substance abuse while competing on The Voice in 2016.

“I remember I got clean in 2010 … May 15, went to rehab, stayed clean,” said Neal in 2020. “I joined the rock band Hinder. They were all about drinking and partying.”

Neal also appeared on season 15 of America’s Got Talent in 2020, capturing the judges and audience with his performance of his original song “Send Me a Butterfly.” Neal initially auditioned on AGT with another original song “Lost,” but was later eliminated during the Judge’s Choice quarterfinals.

Prior to his time on America’s Got Talent, Neal also appeared on season 11 of The Voice in 2016, where he earned a spot on Adam Levine’s team by performing a cover of the Incubus’ 1999 song “Drive.”

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Nolan Neal,” read a joint statement from The Voice and America’s Got Talent, both NBC shows. “His incredible talent will always be remembered. Our sincerest sympathy goes out to his family and friends during this time.”

America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell said Neal, who was the father of a son and daughter with his wife Stephanie, died too soon. “Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years,” said Cowell. “I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you’ve gotten to know them, it’s horrible.”

Neal’s cousin Dylan Seals confirmed his death in July and said he was always open about his struggles. “He was always open and honest about that struggle,” said Seals. “He was a loving father and son—a light to all who knew him. My heart goes out to his two children and his mother Cathy.”

Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage