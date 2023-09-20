Trailer Flowers and Gabriel Henrique Stun on ‘America’s Got Talent’

The competition is on! It was fierce on the Tuesday, September 19’s episode of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. But the highlights are indeed high.

Videos by American Songwriter

One of the many talented performance group currently battling for that coveted spot is country duo Trailer Flowers. In their second appearance on the show’s stage, they sang another original song. This one was titled “Who You Are.”

[RELATED: Country Duo Trailer Flowers Make Their Mark on ‘America’s Got Talent’]

The group, made up of pals Brooke and Jack, donned cowboy hats and boots — and even a bolo tie — to deliver the song. It was full of positive messages like “You don’t need to make anybody understand / People gonna judge you / Who gives a damn when the going gets tough?”

Unfortunately, the vocals did not impress any of the judges in this round. “I think you guys sound very nice. I kept waiting for Simon [Cowell] to ask for another song,” Sofia Vergara said. “There is something that happened with this song that didn’t resonate to me. I didn’t know what was happening. It wasn’t my thing, and I love country music.”

Cowell, for his part, chimed in to say: “I don’t think the producers should have done what they just did because we don’t have a lot of time to talk and actually give you something constructive, so I apologize. I like you, and it’s very tough out there right now… particularly in Nashville. I didn’t love the song but I do like you two. If this was an audition, I would’ve absolutely said, ‘Yeah, you gotta come up with a better song.'”

The duo spoke to People and said they won’t let the criticism deter them. “We respect anyone’s opinion, and it’s okay if we’re not for everybody. So we’re excited to spread country music and to keep doing our thing,” Brooke said.

Another act that fighting for the top spot is Gabriel Henrique. He stunned with a cover of the Jacob Banks song “Something Beautiful.”

[RELATED: Gabriel Henrique Hits High Notes for Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’]

The Brazilian vocalist was backed by gorgeous piano, other vocalists, and strings. Mid-song, he hit whistle tones with such ease. Audience members turned their cell phone lights on which made it special for the performer.

Vergara was in shock for this one. “I don’t have anything to say! It was perfection. It was just like an angel,” she said. “You definitely are a star. It was beautiful. I think people are gonna vote for you because… I mean, I still have goosebumps.”

Cowell reflected the same sentiments saying Henrique booked himself a spot in the final.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC