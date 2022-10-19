Taylor Swift Reveals New Lyrics in Nashville (See Images)

First, it was New York City now it’s Music City.

Yes, Taylor Swift is leaving a trail of new lyrics for excited fans and her latest breadcrumbs were dropped in Nashville, Tennessee Tuesday night (October 18).

Spotify and Swift revealed the following lyrics on a billboard in Nashville: “Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room?”

These lyrics follow reveals made in New York City, London, and Sao Paulo, Brazil. Fans can check out images of the shared words below.

The newly released lyrics, of course, come as part of Swift’s promo plan for her upcoming album, Midnights, which she announced earlier this fall. The album is out this Friday, October 21.

According to a press statement about the promo, “Spotify and Taylor Swift want to share more with fans worldwide leading up to the big night on October 21st. Listeners around the world have spent many a midnight with Taylor Swift. Through life’s triumphs, celebrations, and hardships, Taylor’s music, and lyrics have always been a source of comfort when the clock strikes 12 and beyond. This is why Spotify has teamed up with Taylor to exclusively reveal lyrics from her new album Midnights around the world leading into the album’s release. Fans will be able to get a sneak peek each day and start to learn the lyrics of the album. Additionally, Taylor will be sharing clips about Midnights on the mobile-only pre-save page each night along with the lyric reveals. “

As mentioned, a few days ago, Swift shared lyrics in the Big Apple.

With her highly anticipated 10th studio album set to release this week, Taylor Swift has been steadily unveiling information about the record. She recently revealed all 13 of the track titles on Tik Tok with a game she dubbed “Midnights Mayhem With Me.”

Check out all the locations in which Swift revealed lyrics from her upcoming Midnights album.

NASHVILLE:

BRAZIL:

LONDON:

Lyrics photos courtesy DKC News; Taylor Swift photo Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images