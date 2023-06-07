‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Mitch Rossell Shares “Son” for Father Killed in Freak Accident

Before starting his audition on America’s Got Talent (AGT) on Tuesday (June 6), Mitch Rossell said he would be sharing a song that was the “most personal thing I’ve ever written.”

Prior to his performance, Rossell shared how his love for music was sparked by his father. “The way I got into music is my dad,” shared Rossell, who added that his father found a way to buy him a guitar when he was younger, despite their poverty. “When I was a kid, I would ride with him in the car, and we’d just listen to country music together. We just sang the songs together and we both loved it so much. We definitely had a connection through music and it just meant a lot to him.”

The Nashville-based country singer went on to share how his father was killed in a drunk driving accident when Rossell was just 10 years old. His love for his father pushed him to pursue music, and also inspired his AGT audition song “Son.”

“It was kind of a freak accident,” shared Rossell of the accident before singing. “It was a real small town. My grandfather just happened to be driving in his truck coming one way on a highway and my dad and my grandmother-in-law were in his work van coming back from a job. They were about to cross each other and the drunk driver hit my grandfather from behind and sent him into my dad’s lane. My grandfather, grandmother-in-law, and my dad all lost their lives.”

Singing the ballad “Son” reveals the love between a father and a son. The lyrics move from the perspective of a father and son talking to one another even though they have long parted.

Son I hope you know how much I love you

And when you’re not with me

I’m always thinking of you

You’re the drive inside my heart

The reason I reach for the stars above

He said my world revolves around you

That’s why I call you son

By the second half of “Son,” the lyrics move into Rossell’s experience of losing his dad and finding some peace by becoming a father himself.

I was gonna go live with him

But I guess God had other plans

Cause on a two-lane road on a Tuesday night

A drunk driver crossed that centerline

They said my dad didn’t feel a thing

I wish I could say the same

Cause losing him, it left me cold

I was mad at God, couldn’t let it go

Then one blue sky morning

A brown eyed baby boy was born and

I looked outside and it started pouring

I swear they were daddy’s tears

“You wrote a beautiful song there,” said judge Heidi Klum, following Rossell’s breathtaking performance. “I feel like everyone in this room was feeling everything that you were singing.”

Howie Mandel added, “The words and the emotion that you sing with, you know, as a father also…what a great sentiment, what great beautiful words. Such simple brilliance.”

Also visibly moved, Simon Cowell told Rossell, “I love your voice, I love the song. It was a compliment, the fact that you could hear a pin drop during the entire performance. And it was sincere. I really think people are going to connect with you. This was a great audition.”

An official post on the AGT social media pages also read: “Mitch Rossell’s heartfelt audition touched our souls. it took us on a journey of love, loss, and hope. A true talent.”

The 35-year-old East Tennessee native has been releasing music since 2011, including his 2016 debut, Raised by the Radio. Rossell released several singles in 2022, including “Son,” along with his most recent single “Can’t Wait” in 2023.

In 2022, Rossell also joined Garth Brooks on his 2002 stadium tour, and has written four songs for the country singer over the years, including Brook’s 2016 No. 1 “Ask Me How I Know,” along with “That’s What Cowboys Do,” “All Day Long,” and “Dive Bar.” On Dec. 17, 2022, Rossell made his Grand Ole Opry debut and was surprised when Brooks came on stage to give him a proper introduction.

Photo by Trae Patton / NBC