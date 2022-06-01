Anita Baker Thanks Chance the Rapper for Helping Her Regain Control of Master Recordings

Anita Baker gave a special shout-out to Chance the Rapper during her May 29 performance at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, thanking the artist for helping her regain control of her music in 2021.

“Would you guys say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry, by way of helping me get a hold and ownership of my master records,” said Baked to her audience. “Mister Chance The Rapper is right there.”

Chance, who was in the audience stood and waved, reportedly helped Baker regain control of her master recordings in 2021 after a lengthy battle with her former record label. The R&B and soul singer, who is currently playing a sold-out residency at the Venetian through June 4, had been battling with Elektra Records, for ownership of her master recordings until September 2021.

I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US 👸🏾 https://t.co/TFcWt3lZFj — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 29, 2022

“All my children are coming home,” tweeted Baker on Sept. 3, 2021, along with a photo of her first five albums: The Songstress (1983), The Rapture (1986), Giving You the Best That I Got (1988), Compositions (1990), and Rhythm of Love (1994). “Impossible things happen, every, single day,” she added.

At the time, Taylor Swift, who has been re-releasing her first six albums as Taylor’s Version after she lost control of the master recordings following the purchase of Big Machine by Scooter Braun, congratulated Baker. “What a beautiful moment,” wrote Swift. “Congratulations Anita!”

After Baker’s show at the Venetian, Chance the Rapper expressed his appreciation for the singer’s acknowledgment of him and his friend during her show. “I saw one of The greatest performances of my lifetime last night,” said Chance the Rapper. “Thank you so much [Anita Baker] for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of us.”

Had no idea you would be in our Midst.

Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes. Hope Ms. Essence enjoyed her Birthday

ABXO🎼♥️🎈 https://t.co/EvTiTTaEgM — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) May 29, 2022

He added, “The fact that you remembered my friend’s name and that it was her birthday just echoes what an incredible person you are on top of all that you’ve given artistically. Honored and blessed to call you friend miss Anita Baker.”

Baker responded to Chance’s post saying, “Had no idea you would be in our Midst. Such a nice Surprise. Brought tears to my eyes.”

In addition to her current Las Vegas residency—her first collection of shows since her Farewell Concert Series in Las Vegas in 2019—Baker also teased an upcoming show at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The show marks her first area performance since 2010 and her first show in Detroit since July 21, 1995, when she played the Fox Theatre.

The 64-year-old artist now has a new deal with Rhino Records, which will be relaunching her music catalog to streaming services.

Photo by Erik Umphery / PRNewsfoto