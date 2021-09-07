Soul Legend Anita Baker Gets Her Masters Back

In March, legendary soul singer, Anita Baker, tweeted to fans that they shouldn’t buy or stream any of her music, as she was embroiled in a push to regain ownership of her masters.

Well, it would seem Baker has succeeded in her aim because on Friday (September 3), the famed singer tweeted the issue is resolved, saying “All My Children Are Coming Home.”

Here is her March tweet in which she describes outliving her contracts and losing ownership of her masters:

“Miraculously…i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts. They no longer “Own”, My Name & Likeness. And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me. Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that. Please Don’t advertise/buy them ABXO.”

Here is her celebratory tweet from Friday, saying they’re back:

All My Children Are Coming Home

Catalog🎉

Impossible Things Happen🎁…

Every.

Single.

Day.

On Sunday (September 5), the 63-year-old, Toledo, Ohio-born Baker tweeted at Essence Magazine there wasn’t a “legal battle” to get back her masters after she’d outlived her contracts and her ownership had run out —even though there was some work that had to be done to ensure her masters would be returned to her:

“Thank you @Essence. For Everything, ALWAYS BUT, Praise God…There was NO legal Battle, at All. There was Mutual Respect. Coutresy. And, Compromise…Your Demonstrations of LOVE & Support. And, the Power of Patience, brought My Chil’ren Home, to me. ABXO.”

“STREAM. ON,” Baker, an eight-time Grammy-winner, tweeted with happiness:

“Yes. Chil’ren…STREAM. ON. ABXO” she Tweeted.

