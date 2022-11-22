Annie Lennox Launches Auction-Based Fundraiser Against Gender-Based Violence with Items from Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys and More

Annie Lennox has launched a fundraiser through her non-governmental organization, The Circle, to help fight against gender-based violence.

The Music Icons Auction, which will run from Nov. 22 through Dec. 5, will feature items from artists including Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Angelique Kidjo, and more as part of a Global 16 Days of Activism. In an effort to support the charitable funding to help “economically empower and end violence against women and girls” the star-studded auction with include signed and handwritten lyrics and other items up for sale from the artists involved. Items will be sold to the highest bidder or via sweepstakes, which costs $10 to enter.

Proceeds from the auction will help support The Circle and their work helping to provide assistance to women and girls suffering abuse and violence, including safe accommodations, legal advice, coaching, counseling, education, and other services to help them transition out of violent situations.

“I have long believed that music can build bridges and bring people together and it is wonderful to see these phenomenal female artists stand side by side with women and girls around the world facing and fighting gender-based violence,” Lennox said in a statement. “Join The Circle and global feminists everywhere as we continue to push forward, protest, and take action to end violence against our sisters. Please get involved, bid, and help us to support women and girls around the world.”

Beninese singer-songwriter and actor Angelique Kidjo contributed lyrics to the auction to help the cause. “I wanted to donate my lyrics to support the work of The Circle, because when we use our words, when we raise our voices, when we sing our songs of defiance and empowerment, we are refusing to be silent,” said Kidjob, “and we are making change possible.”

A staunch activist for women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, human rights, environmental issues, and more for decades, Lennox has helmed a number of charitable campaigns throughout the years, in addition to her work with UNICEF, Greenpeace, Bono’s ONE Campaign, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Amnesty International and more.

To support those impacted by the recent pandemic, Lennox set up a post-COVID relief fund for India featuring a ‘‘We For India” livestream event with Mick Jagger, Nile Rodgers, and Ed Sheeran, among others, and also participated in the Masks For Scotland virtual show to help raise funds for protective equipment for NHS staff fighting the pandemic.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame