Dave Stewart Reveals Annie Lennox is Done Touring for Eurythmics

Dave Stewart has revealed that his other half in the Eurythmics, Annie Lennox, is “no longer touring.” Stewart shared the news prior to a run of concerts celebrating the 40th anniversary of Eurythmics’ 1983 breakthrough album, Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).

“Looking forward to this [tour], I love performing these songs,” said Stewart. “I spent 1,000’s of hours crafting them in the studio and had the best partner in Annie but she has said she won’t be touring anymore which I totally understand but I love our songs and I love playing live so I have selected brilliant all female musicians and three wonderful female vocalists. I promise a stunning show full of memorable songs.”

To kick off the run of the Eurythmics Songbook shows is one concert on November 7 in Basel, Switzerland, at Halle Messe Basel with more dates to be revealed.

Stewart will be performing Eurythmics material “with Annie Lennox’s blessing” backed by all-female musicians and singers, including Rahn, Vanessa Amorosi, and his daughter Kaya Stewart, according to the official website for the event. British soul singer and songwriter Joss Stone will also open the evening.

Lennox and Stewart last performed in November 2022, when Eurythmics were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and performed “Would I Lie to You?,” “Missionary Man,” and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

Another Eurythmics album might be a “stretch,” Lennox recently told American Songwriter, but it’s never out of the question. “We always said, ‘Never say never,’ and I thought that was a good place to land,” said Lennox. The band released their eighth album, Peace, in 1999 and has continued performing on and off since then.

“I love the notion of just being able to dip in and out,” added Lennox. “And that was always what we did so one could pursue individual independent interests. Otherwise, it’s not natural.”

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic