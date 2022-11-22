Bruce Springsteen Talks New Album, Upcoming Tour, and More on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio

Legendary songwriter and performer Bruce Springsteen hopped on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio and talked about his new album and his upcoming tour, which is set to kick off in early 2023.

The Boss sat down with radio host Jim Rotolo on E Street Radio for an exclusive conversation during which the two music aficionados talked about Springsteen’s forthcoming LP, Only The Strong Survive, and his 2023 string of gigs.

“Yeah, yeah. We’ll play two or three things probably, you know, not a whole lot, but we’ll bust a few things out,” said Springsteen about playing some of his new record on his upcoming tour. “Maybe. ‘Do I Love You?’ Maybe, uh, ‘Don’t Play That Song.’ I’m not sure what else. You know, we may pick different things on different nights, but we’ll have some fun with some of it. The E Street Band shows gonna be a, it’s a rock show.”

Springsteen has taken a little flack as of late about said tour, including the high ticket prices, to which he clapped back: “Any complaints on the way out, you can have your money back.”

The U.S. leg of Springsteen’s tour will kick off on February 1 in Tampa, Florida, and wrap up on April 14 in Newark, New Jersey. Springsteen and the E Street band will then head to Europe for the next series of dates, running April 28 through July 25.

The interview with Rotolo will premiere on Wednesday (November 23) at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio and be available on the SXM App. Check out the broadcast schedules below, along with some clips of the conversation.

Full broadcast schedule below:

November 23 at 10am and 6pm ET

November 24 at 9am and 5pm ET

November 25 at 4pm and 7pm ET

November 26 at 11am and 3pm ET

November 27 at 12pm and 8pm ET

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH