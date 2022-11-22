Andrew Bird Releases “I Felt a Funeral, in My Brain” Video, Announces Tour

Andrew Bird has released the official new music video for his single, “I felt a Funeral, in my Brain.” The clip, available below, features popular rocker Phoebe Bridgers along with footage of the poet Emily Dickinson’s original handwritten transcripts and lifelong home.

The new music video was created in collaboration with the Emily Dickinson Museum. And the song is a re-imagination of the Dickinson poem of the same name.

According to a press statement, the video’s “visuals were provided to Andrew Bird by the Emily Dickinson Museum, who were quick to voice their support for his and Bridgers’ rendition of the poem that he calls the most vivid description of an inner world he has ever encountered.”

Last week, Bird and Bridgers also teamed up for her cover of The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine,” a song that Bird blended with “Greensleeves” on his holiday album Hark! Produced by Bridgers along with Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska, “So Much Wine” features Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford, Sebastian Steinberg and Paul Mescal, in addition to vocals, violin and whistling by Bird. Proceeds from the track will go to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which offers programs, services, and global advocacy for LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond.

Bird has also announced a string of concert dates. After selling out the Greek Theatre, Red Rocks, NYC’s Pier 17 and more on a U.S. tour of 35 dates earlier this year, Bird reveals another extensive return to the road for spring 2023. A dozen stops across the East Coast, Midwest, Big Ears Festival and beyond will kick off on March 30.

Before then, Bird will head home to Chicago for a sold-out, seven-night run of his annual Gezelligheid holiday concerts, one of which will be streaming live from Fourth Presbyterian Church on December 13, with special guest My Brightest Diamond. Find more information on where and how to watch that HERE

Check out the rest of Bird’s upcoming tour dates below.

Andrew Bird Tour Dates:

12/8 – Chicago, IL – Gezelligheid – SOLD OUT

12/9 – Chicago, IL – Gezelligheid – SOLD OUT

12/12 – Chicago, IL – Gezelligheid – SOLD OUT

12/13 – Chicago, IL – Gezelligheid – SOLD OUT

12/14 – Chicago, IL – Gezelligheid – SOLD OUT

12/15 – Chicago, IL – Gezelligheid – SOLD OUT

12/16 – Chicago, IL – Gezelligheid – SOLD OUT

2/10-17 – Miami, FL – Cayamo

2/19 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush

3/9 – Melbourne, AU – Forum Theatre

3/10 – Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre

3/11 – Brisbane, AU – The Tivoli

3/30-4/2 – Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival

3/30 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

4/1 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

4/3 – Richmond, VA – The National

4/4 – Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall

4/5 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

4/7 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater

4/8 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

4/9 – Toronto, CA – History

4/11 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

4/12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Hall

4/13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

Photo by David Black / Courtesy Shore Fire Media