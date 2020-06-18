Thomas Csorba Explains “Another Man In Me,” Featuring The Texas Gentlemen

Houston singer-songwriter Thomas Csorba is following in the footsteps of such dapper Texans as Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett on his new eponymously titled LP, due out on Sept. 25.

Produced by Beau Bedford with backing from The Texas Gentlemen, Thomas Csorba captures the sound of a man whose voice far outweighs his years on Earth at a ripe 23. In fact, the album’s first single, entitled “Another Man In Me,” finds Thomas reckoning with these concepts of old souls and men out of time, illustrated by a video that finds Csorba walking along a neighborhood in Houston in full Opry House regalia.

For the singer, the single serves as the singer’s dedication to do his part in moving American country music closer to a platform where all walks of life are appreciated, celebrated and empowered as one nation under twang.

“This song is a pledge, that I’ll do the work. It’s a stake in the ground telling myself that, like all of us, I have the obligation to do what I can to make things right” says Thomas. “Change is shown in a multitude of ways, but it always starts within the self. I hope this song serves as an encouragement to you. I hope it stirs you to begin a journey – one that requires us to look inwardly and embrace the people we were meant to be.”

Thomas has been writing and performing since his middle school, playing shows at historic Texas venues like the Cactus Cafe in Austin and the Mucky Duck in Houston. He put out his first independent EP while still attending Houston’s Memorial High School and his debut album From The Foxhole while attending college in Waco, TX before he’d even turned 20.

But with “Another Man In Me” and the other sequin stitched signature tunes that comprise Thomas Csorba, this talented young man is well on his way to ensuring his place in the preservation of traditional country for generations to come. And to have a group like the Texas Gentlemen, whose own second LP Floor It!!!, is due in July and brings such a rich flavor fueled by Dixieland jazz and dusty Lone Star funk into their own brand of country soul, it will indeed be quite exciting to experience how this collaboration comes to fruition across a whole full-length.

And based on “Another Man In Me,” the video of which American Songwriter is proud to premiere today, its promising to be a match made in Texas Heaven.



