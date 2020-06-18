Broken Bones Matilda Premieres Delightfully Nostalgic “Everafter” & UK Virtual Tour

Two childhood friends from Bath, England have created a uniquely inspired sound through their musical collaboration as Broken Bones Matilda. Now based in London, the duo has been described as Nick Cave meets Fleetwood Mac, oozing raspy lead vocals and soaring harmonies over well-crafted songs. And on June 19th, the pair is ready to release their new song entitled “Everafter.”

“Everafter” is a teenage romance song that delivers a dreamesque sound featuring warm guitar arrangements, beautifully hazy vocals and cascading harmonies. The song narrates young love and the feelings of insecurity and shyness you have when you like someone but lack the courage to ask them out. When listening to “Everafter” you can’t help but remember those distant high school memories and the voices inside that shout, “Hurry up or you’re gonna be too late!”

Broken Bones Matilda explained to American Songwriter, “Everafter is a song about teenage romance and plucking up the courage to speak to someone you have a crush on! The production on this is a bit different to the kind of thing we usually do. We gave it a dreamy edge and recorded everything to tape, so hopefully people hear the vintage feel we were going for lyrically and musically.”

The duo is also about to embark on a two-week virtual tour of UK breweries, raising money for #saveourvenues. Virtually crossing the UK, one craft brewery every evening, they will be flying the flag for independent businesses while simultaneously raising spirits as they go. The tour will also include local artists performing live drawing sessions, as well as surprises spicing up each show.

Listen to “Everafter” below and watch for Broken Bones Matilda’s virtual appearances.

Tour info – ALL ON INSTAGRAM LIVE 7:30PM – all to raise money for #saveourvenues



19/06/20 – @HARBOURBREWING

20/06/20 – @SIRENCRAFTBREW

21/06/20 – @WILDBEERCO

24/06/20 – @GIPSYHILLBREW

25/06/20 – @MCRUNIONLAGER

26/06/20 – @NORTHBREWCO

28/06/20 – @ECBFESTIVAL

30-06-20 – @BLACKISLEBREWERY

04-06-20 – @DURATIONBEER