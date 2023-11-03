5 Inspiring and Hopeful Anthems of Peace

Through the decades, the grim realities of war have inspired artists to create anthems for peace. The ever-changing dynamic of modern society has repeatedly led to disputes that reignite passions for a peaceful existence. Musicians tap into the human need to coexist by finding common ground amongst life’s unpredictable chaos.

While most of the songs on this list emerged within the 1960s and 70s, each track offers a message that continues to connect with new generations of music fans. Here are five songs that inspire and demand peace for the future.

By the end of the 1960s, John Lennon had shifted his life away from collaborating with his bandmates in the Beatles. Instead, he was entering a new era personally and creatively, directing his focus toward the counterculture movement. His decision to include the voices of many, including his wife and protest partner Yoko Ono, helps elevate the lyrics’ universal message for unity.

Often cited as one of the most impactful protest songs in music history, “Blowin’ In the Wind” is an example of Bob Dylan at his best. The track from his influential 1963 record, The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, echoed the sentiments of many Americans at the time.

This beloved track from 1973 relays George Harrison‘s hope for the world to finally be united as one. “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” became a staple of his live shows and one of his most recognizable releases.

Marvin Gaye‘s powerful song “What’s Going On” is a request for understanding in place of dispute. His smooth, emotive vocal delivery acts as the perfect vessel for his heartfelt declaration of needed togetherness. War is not the answer / Only love can conquer hate.

Arguably the most recognizable anthem for peace in modern music, John Lennon‘s “Imagine” offers a message of hope for a new day. In contrast to “Give Peace a Chance,” the stark blend of Lennon’s vocals and accompanying piano allows space for his thoughtful plea to take the spotlight.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)