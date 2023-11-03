Whiskey Myers’ Cody Tate Calls Out Family Who Stole All His Halloween Candy: “Can’t Trust People”

Whiskey Myers guitarist Cody Tate recently put a family on blast after they stole the Halloween candy he had set out on his front porch. Tate previously shared a photo on Halloween of the candy bowl filled to the brim with a sign reading “Please take 1, Happy Halloween!! Go Rangers!!” The video clip he posted after showed a family of women, children, and a young adult male completely raiding the bowl until it was empty.

Videos by American Songwriter

“And this is why you can’t trust people,” Tate captioned the video clip on social media. “If you know who it is share. I figured it would happen but not adults. Now all the kids after these people can’t have any candy.”

When there’s a “take one” policy on Halloween, it’s not always followed. With no one there to watch, kids sometimes get brave, taking three pieces, maybe even a handful. But, leaving the bowl completely empty is a bit excessive, and Cody Tate, as well as his followers on social media, seem to agree.

“Those women should be embarrassed, I’m glad you put them on blast,” one person commented on the clip. Another posted, “I wonder how many other houses they did this to….pathetic, can’t have nothin’ nice nowadays.”

Tate shared an update on his candy bowl situation later in the night, though. According to a clip from his security camera, a neighbor came by and refilled the bowl for him. “There are still good people out there! Neighbor Scott for Halloween MVP!” Tate captioned the video on his Instagram stories.