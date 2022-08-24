Arctic Monkeys Return with Seventh Album ‘The Car’

The Arctic Monkeys are returning with their seventh album The Car and it arrives October 21.

Written by singer Alex Turner and produced along with James Ford, who has worked with the band on each of their albums since their 2007 release, Favourite Worst Nightmare, The Car was recorded at Butley Priory in Suffolk, RAK Studios in London and La Frette in Paris.

Following up the British band’s 2018 release, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the album features tracks “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” and “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am,” which the band recently premiered during a show in Zurich, Switzerland.

‘The Car’ Artwork by Matt Helders

Drummer Matt Helders shared that musically, The Car “picks up where ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ left off.” He added, “I mean, it’s never gonna be like [2012 ‘AM’ single] ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff. But there are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud. It’s hard to explain.”

The Arctic Monkeys are scheduled to headline the upcoming Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK with their tour continuing through 2023 with dates in Europe, North America, South America and Australia.

The Car Track List

There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

Sculptures of Anything Goes

Jet Skis on the Moat

Body Paint

The Car

Big Ideas

Hello You

Mr Schwartz

Perfect Sense

Photo: Zackery Michael / The Oriel