Ariana Grande Sends Christmas Gifts To Manchester Children’s Hospital: “We Were So Touched”

Since the bombing at her concert in Manchester, England in 2017, Ariana Grande has been committed to giving back to that community. This year, she opted to deliver oodles of Christmas gifts to Children’s hospitals around the area.

Over the holiday weekend, Royal Machester Children’s Hospital Charity shared a thank-you note to the pop superstar alongside photos of the gifts, all tagged with a note that read, “Happy Holidays, Love Ariana Grande.”

They wrote in response, “Thank you Ariana. We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande.”

Grande spread the Christmas cheer around five hospitals: Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, North Manchester General Hospital, Wythenshawe Hospital, and Saint Mary’s Hospital.

“It’s so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals,” Tanya Hamid, interim director of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, said in an Instagram post. “We know Manchester, and in particular Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, holds a special place in Ariana’s heart.”

Grande also aided the Manchester Foundation Trust Charity last year by donating nearly 1,000 presents to patients across the hospital’s children’s wards and newborn intensive care units.

“It’s so wonderful that our family of hospitals still holds a special place in Ariana’s heart,” Manchester Foundation Trust Charity Director Millie Stacey said at the time. “We were so touched to know she was thinking of all the children and babies spending time in the hospital at Christmas.”

The bombing occurred in May of 2017 at the Manchester Arena amid Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour. A suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured around 500 others.

Grande marked the anniversary of the attack last year on Instagram saying, “Although grief is ever present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round….. I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande