Arlo Parks Cancels US Tour Dates, Cites Mental Health Issues

“I am broken,” indie pop R&B star Arlo Parks wrote, taking to Twitter to cancel a string of US shows.

Parks began her US run earlier this month but has recently cancelled eight tour dates between Sept. 14 and Sept. 24 in order to look after her mental health. The British artist stated that her mental health has “deteriorated to a debilitating place” and left her “burnt out.”

“I’ve been on the road on and off for the last 18 months, filling every spare second in between and working myself to the bone,” Parks wrote in the tweet. “The people around me started to get worried but I was anxious to deliver and afraid to disappoint my fans and myself. I pushed myself unhealthily, further and harder than I should’ve.”

Stating she now finds herself in a “very dark place, exhausted and dangerously low,” the “Green Eyes” singer is taking time to fly home to London for recovery. The tour will commence on Sept. 26 in Portland, Oregon as scheduled.

“I don’t take decisions like this lightly but I am broken and I really need to step out, go home and take care of myself,” she added. “I will do everything I can to make this up to you – for now you can get refunds at your point of purchase. I’m forever thankful to everyone who continues to show up for me, what a dream to have fans like you guys – I’ll be back – love AP.”

In 2021, Parks won a Brit Award for best new artist, as well as the Mercury Prize for her album Collapsed in Sunbeams.

Sept. 26 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom



Sept. 27 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox



Sept. 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield



Oct. 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre



Oct. 4 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre



Oct. 10 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater



Oct. 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

(Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)