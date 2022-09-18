Taylor Swift Gives Fans a Further Glimpse Into ‘Midnights’

Since it was announced at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, so much has been teased about Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Midnights. What we’ve learned is that four editions of the record with be released, three additional tracks will be available on an exclusive Target edition, and, most recently, the four different album covers released will reveal a surprise.

The megastar has since shared even more information with a look inside the making of Midnights in a video on her social media accounts.

The Instagram Reel shows a montage of the singer in the studio, laying down piano and vocal tracks with her long-time producer Jack Antonoff. Clips of her outside in the snow, in bed with her cat, and sitting on the floor laughing all play throughout the video. Nice boy Ed’s debut single, “Life You Lead,” plays over the footage, giving no hints as to what the new album will sound like.

Swift posted a description of the album when it was first announced. Midnights will intimately cover “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

“We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears,” read a social media post, the words atop a photo of her silhouette, looking down with head in hand. “We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t—right this minute—about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” the singer added. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching—hoping that just maybe when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Midnights is slated for an Oct. 21 release.