As Global Temperatures Rise, Celebrity Private Jet Emissions Take Centerstage

Yikes.

We’re in the height of summer. Anyone who goes outside knows it’s hot. Cities are seeing historic temperatures. And a major cause for the uptick in heat is carbon emissions, a majority of scientists have argued (for years).

Now, with that as the backdrop, a new article from The Tab has highlighted the top-10 offenders when it comes to celebrity private jet C02 emissions, and several of the big names are musicians.

An excerpt from the piece reads, “Research from sustainability-driven digital marketing agency Yard found so far this year, through their private jet usage, the average celebrity has created 3256.36 tonnes of CO2 emissions. To put that into perspective, that is over 465 times more than the regular person who averages just seven tonnes per year flying commercially.”

Below is the top-10 list of celebrities who are the biggest climate change “offenders,” the piece claims. Those big names who emit the most C02 through private jets (musicians listed in bold):

10. Travis Scott

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 3,033.3 tonnes

9. Oprah Winfrey

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 3,493.17 tonnes

8. Mark Wahlberg

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 3,735.2 tonnes

7. Kim Kardashian

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 4,268.5 tonnes

6. Steven Spielberg

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 4,465 tonnes

5. Blake Shelton

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 4,495 tonnes

4. A-Rod

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 5,342.7 tonnes

3. Jay-Z

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 6,981.3 tonnes

2. Floyd Mayweather

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 7,076.8 tonnes

1. Taylor Swift

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 8,293.54 tonnes

A spokesperson for Swift told The Tab, “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”