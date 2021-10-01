Slew of Stars Announced for 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The next NFL Super Bowl halftime show lineup has been announced. You might want to get a pen, there’s a lot of names.

For the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, a slew of west coast stars are slated for the show, including Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg.

The occasion will actually be the first time this collection of giant names will appear on stage together. The Big Game is set for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, on NBC.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre in a recent statement, Variety reported. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

The show was put together by the NFL, Pepsi, and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company.

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take centerfield for a performance of a lifetime,” said Jay Z in a statement. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem, and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

Dr. Dre shared the news on Twitter on Thursday (September 30), saying he was “extremely excited” for the show.