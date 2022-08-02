A Rep for Taylor Swift Comes to Her Defense in Wake of Private Jet Controversy

As reported earlier this week, the usage of private jets has taken center stage recently in the wake of global temperatures rising. Private jets, of course, use a great deal of fossil fuels, which can pollute the air and cause global warming.

Of the top 10 private jet users, as recently reported, musicians like Blake Shelton, Jay Z, and Taylor Swift are among the top offenders. In fact, Swift was the biggest user of a private jet, per mileage.

Now, Swift is coming to her own defense.

Her private jet has reportedly amassed 170 flights or some 23,000 minutes in the air. That caused nearly 8.3 million tonnes of emissions, which is 1,184.8 times more than the aver person’s total annual emissions.

But, says a representative for Swift, that amount is not solely the project of Swift’s traveling. In fact, the rep says, her jet is “loaned out regularly” to unnamed people. That, the rep says, means that to “attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Other big names have recently been criticized for the use of their private jets, including fashion model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, who was called a “climate criminal” for her 3-17 minute flights.

Of course, celebrities have it better than most people in terms of the luxuries at their disposal. But these private jets seem, well, above and beyond.

We’re in the height of summer. Anyone who goes outside knows it’s hot. Cities are seeing historic temperatures. And a major cause for the uptick in heat is carbon emissions, a majority of scientists have argued (for years).

An excerpt from the piece reads, “Research from sustainability-driven digital marketing agency Yard found so far this year, through their private jet usage, the average celebrity has created 3256.36 tonnes of CO2 emissions. To put that into perspective, that is over 465 times more than the regular person who averages just seven tonnes per year flying commercially.”

Below is the top-10 list of celebrities who reportedly emit the most C02 through private jets (musicians listed in bold):

10. Travis Scott

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 3,033.3 tonnes

9. Oprah Winfrey

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 3,493.17 tonnes

8. Mark Wahlberg

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 3,735.2 tonnes

7. Kim Kardashian

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 4,268.5 tonnes

6. Steven Spielberg

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 4,465 tonnes

5. Blake Shelton

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 4,495 tonnes

4. A-Rod

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 5,342.7 tonnes

3. Jay-Z

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 6,981.3 tonnes

2. Floyd Mayweather

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 7,076.8 tonnes

1. Taylor Swift

*CO2 flight emissions this year: 8,293.54 tonnes