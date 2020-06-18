The ASCAP music family couldn’t be together this year to celebrate their top songs of 2019, an annual homecoming held in a lavish ceremony in Beverly Hills, with a fully decked red carpet and inspired performances. But the venerable PRO rightfully loves to shine the spotlight on their finest music creators, so they took the annual Pop Music Awards online this year, announcing the Jonas Brothers “Sucker” as Pop Song of the Year and Louis Bell as Pop Music Songwriter of the Year.

The two-day unveiling of awards will honor each winner with their own social post over the next two days with the hashtag #ASCAPAwards. Fans, friends and peers can tune in for the reveal of exclusive photos, videos and more from the songwriters and publishers of the most performed pop music of the past year. A complete list of winners can be found on the ASCAP website here.

Acclaimed hitmaker Louis Bell received the ASCAP Songwriter of the Year award for the second year in a row for his work on songs including “Sucker” (The Jonas Brothers), “Without Me” (Halsey) and “Goodbyes” (Post Malone feat. Young Thug). Bell accepted the award in a video on @ASCAP’s Instagram & Twitter, which you can view below

“Sucker,” performed by The Jonas Brothers, co-written by ASCAP songwriter Louis Bell and published by Sony/ATV Tunes LLC, received Song of the Year accolades. Most Streamed Song of the Year went to “Old Town Road (Remix) Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus” (Lil Nas X), co-written by ASCAP hitmakers Jozzy and Trent Reznor and published by Form and Texture Inc., Kobalt Music and Songs by MPA Music Publishing Accelerator.

Publisher of the Year is presented to Kobalt for their role in multiple hits of the past year including “Close to Me” (Diplo, Ellie Goulding & Swae Lee) and “Memories” (Maroon 5). BMG takes Independent Publisher of the Year for their work on major songs “Panini” (Lil Nas X), “Someone You Loved” (Lewis Capaldi) and more. ASCAP will share videos from both teams on its social channels.

ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams provided a video introduction to this year’s virtual celebration, remarking that “…this moment… offers an opportunity for all of us to come together and take action to create a lasting, much-needed transformation in how we treat each other. We believe your music will meet the moment as it has so many times in our nation’s troubled history – by lifting our spirits, giving us hope and inspiring change.”

ASCAP will unveil more surprise photos and videos from writers of winning songs including Ariana Grande’s “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” and Dean Lewis’s “Be Alright” tomorrow. Fans can tune in at #ASCAPAwards @ASCAP on Instagram and Twitter.

In support of The ASCAP Pop Music Awards, ASCAP Experience: Home Edition will feature special online programming spotlighting some of the 2020 winners on Thursday, June 18. The pop-inspired panels include Anatomy of a Song: “If I Can’t Have You” with Scott Harris and Ziggy Chareton and a featured conversation with Grammy-winning producer and songwriter FINNEAS and Glen Hansard. Registration is free and more details are at www.ascapexperience.com.