ASCAP wrapped up their 2020 Pop Music Awards yesterday with presentations and speeches from their top songwriters, along with a virtual conversation with Pop Awards winner Finneas O’Connell and Academy Award/Tony winner Glen Hansard as part of its ASCAP Experience: Home Edition series.

During the 45-minute discussion, O’Connell discussed how a wide variety of his parent’s musical styles influenced his upbringing and framed the songwriting relationship with sister Billie Eilish. “It was the Beatles at every turn. And my mom is obsessed with Pink Floyd and Simon & Garfunkel and my dad is obsessed with King Crimson and Yes.” Those were “the additional color palettes” that formed the pair’s musical direction. His own favorites also include 2000’s bands, an “eclectic group of music” including Ben Folds, My Chemical Romance and Green Day.

Hansard revealed the first song he wrote as a youngster was for his grandmother, a song about getting old: “Sitting in this lonely place/Not recognizing any face/You turn and take one more pace/Stare into that empty place/Where you used to dance. “I can relate to it now. She was probably younger than I am now,” he said. “I grew up on Dylan and Leonard (Cohen). They were my gods.”

The pair dug deeper, with O’Connell describing his songwriting process with his sister: “With Billie, we write one song, we puzzle over it, we attack it from all angles. It’s very meticulous… it’s a very unique process.” Hansard shared a piece of songwriting advice he attributed to Hemingway: “Write one true line and from there everything will blossom.”

The announcement of winners included Scott Harris for Most Performed Song Award for the Shawn Mendes single “If I Can’t Have You.” In his ASCAP Experience: Home Edition appearance, Harris discussed the process of writing the song with Shawn Mendes and advised aspiring songwriters: “If you’re honest in your lyrics you really can’t lose. Someone else will connect with it in the world.” The session is available at ASCAP Experience: Home Edition.

Savan Kotecha, ASCAP award winner for “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” and “breathin” by Ariana Grande, “Close to Me” by Ellie Goulding, Diplo and Swae Lee, and “How Do You Sleep?” by Sam Smith gave a heartfelt message shared on Instagram: “All these songs, and basically all the songs I’ve been a part of in the past were inspired by great Black artists and musicians…” He continues to speak on the recording industry with a plea to labels and publishing companies to make right on old contracts, unpaid monies owed, and more.

A heartfelt unboxing video from Jozzy, co-writer of ASCAP’s Most Streamed Song of the Year, “Old Town Road (Remix) Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus” by Lil Nas X: “To have a song like this that did numbers, and to be recognized for it being a Black woman making a country song with another Black guy from the South, it just means a lot.”

Two-time winner Sam Hollander, for “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” and “High Hopes,” both by Panic! At The Disco, taking all COVID-19 precautions when accepting his award, in his car, with a face shield, mask and Lysol wipes. As he wiped off his award, he thanked “ASCAP for supporting the writing community in these times of peril, and I just want to say it’s gonna get better, but in the meantime, let’s create great art.”

An acceptance video from “Be Alright” songwriter and producer, Jon Hume, with an earnest comment on our current socio-political environment: “Black lives matter. I don’t want to contradict my song but it’s actually not gonna be alright unless we make it right, so let’s keep it going.”

ASCAP Award winner Mike Woods’s written acceptance speech for “Beautiful (feat. Camila Cabello),” shared as an Instagram story: “It’s always special when a song that came out years before is still winning awards! I’m beyond happy and grateful. ASCAP has an amazing team, but I’d like to specifically thank Nicole and JJ for their partnership and attention. ASCAP, thank you so much for the continued support! It’s been ‘Beautiful’ to work with you.”

