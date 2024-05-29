Ashley McBryde Introduces the Different Versions of Herself with New EP ‘Meet the Family’

Yesterday (May 28), Ashley McBryde took to social media to cryptically tease new music. Many fans guessed at what she would release or announce today. Then, at midnight, she quietly released a new six-track EP titled Meet the Family.

Meet the Family is a new collection of songs from McBryde. However, there are no new tracks on the EP. Instead, she collected character-driven songs from across her catalog and put them in one place. It features songs from Girl Going Nowhere, Never Will, and The Devil I Know. The only releases not represented in this collection are Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville and her debut album Jalopies & Expensive Guitars.

It’s time to spill the tea. I can’t wait to tell you more about each version of myself and what makes me….me. The Meet The Family collection is out everywhere, and you’ll be hearing from each of these ladies over the next several weeks. Who are you most excited to meet?… pic.twitter.com/x6HdZ7L2dR — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) May 29, 2024

Ashley McBryde on Meet the Family

This morning, McBryde took to social media to discuss Meet the Family. The family in question is the multiple versions of herself pictured in the cover art for The Devil I Know. They’re also the other members of the group chat from yesterday’s teaser video.

“It’s time to spill the tea,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I can’t wait to tell you more about each version of myself and what makes me…me. The Meet the Family collection is out everywhere, and you’ll be hearing from each of these ladies over the next several weeks,” she added. “Who are you most excited to meet?”

“There are many versions of me that make up who I am, same as you. And I think it’s time for you to meet the family,” she began. Then, she introduced each of the versions of herself. “Blackout Betty. Her superpower is being entirely too good at drinking,” she said.

“The one in the leather jacket, that’s Joan of Arkansas and she’s frustrated with pretty much everything. The one in the red shirt, she’s made of kindness and compassion but you can’t always let her steer the ship either because there’s a time for raising hell,” she explained, introducing more sides of herself.

Then, she points to the version of her dressed in an evening gown. “The Golden Gal,” McBryde said, “she is poised, articulate, and well put together. And she flattens my accent in interviews.” Then, she introduced the central version of herself. “And then there’s me, right in the big middle of it, ready to spill the tea on all these girls.”

Featured Image by Omar Vega/WireImage