Ashley McBryde Salutes Luke Combs at ACM Honors With “When It Rains It Pours” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart” Performances

Just last month, Luke Combs proved his stardom when he became the first country singer to headline at Lollapalooza. Thrilled for the opportunity, 2025 continued to be a great year for the country star. Even with Combs taking some time away from the stage to spend it with his family, the singer recently traveled to Nashville to take part in the 18th ACM Honors Ceremony. With the event honoring stars like Eric Church and Randy Travis, Combs received a special treat when Ashley McBryde covered a few of his hit songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

With imitation being the sincerest form of flattery, McBryde understood the assignment when she took the stage at the Pinnacle. Feeling right at home, she decided to perform Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours.” Released back in 2017, the song became an instant hit for the singer. Looking at Spotify, the song has accumulated over 1.1 billion streams.

Getting the chance to perform a second song, McBryde went with his 2019 hit “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” Although not reaching the numbers of “When It Rains It Pours”, the song still brought in over 721 million streams. It became the most-streamed song on his What You See Is What You Get album.

[RELATED: Ashley McBryde Set To Perform Four Night “Redemption Residency” at Eric Church’s Chief’s on Broadway]

ACM Honors Ceremony Celebrated Luke Combs With International Award

As for McBryde, her performance received high praise from those who watched the ceremony. “She did so good. I blinked and now she’s a queen and a legend.” Another person added, “I saw her when she opened for Luke Combs. Instant fan.”

Besides McBryde’s mesmerizing performance, Combs walked away with the ACM International Award. Impressed by the success the singer created in a little over a decade, the Academy wrote, “With over 10 billion streams and 25 million monthly listeners across all platforms, he’s a true international presence. His tours have sold out venues in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Australia, showcasing his global fanbase. Combs’ success is a bridge between Country Music’s American roots and the rest of the world.”

With McBryde honoring his legacy on stage and the Academy recognizing his global impact, Combs’ night at the ACM Honors proved not just a celebration of his music, but a reminder that his career was just getting started.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)