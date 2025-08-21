3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1980s Your Dad Would Love

Chances are your dad was a fan of the 1980s. Chances are he grew up, came of age or had some other formative moment in his life during the decade. That means that he likely has a favorite song or seven from the 80s. Maybe he was a big synth fan. Maybe he liked the color purple or sequin gloves. But whatever the reason, your dad and the 80s go together like cabbage and patches.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to explore a few others things dads like from the era. Specifically, three classic rock songs from the 80s . So, without further ado, let’s dive into the music. These are three classic rock songs from the 80s we know your dad loves.

“Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey from ‘Escape’ (1981)

If you took a vote from the entire world for the official karaoke song of the planet, this would be the song that landed at the top of the list (with Sir Mix a Lot coming in a respectable second place). And it would probably be dads who cast the most votes in Journey’s favor, too. The epic 1981 song about adventure and fortitude is supremely fun to belt out at the top of your lungs—anywhere, really. The shower, the car, the garage, outer space. Just remember: do not stop believing.

“Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses from ‘Appetite for Destruction’ (1987)

You know what dads love saying? “Welcome to the jungle.” Why? It’s an unknown fact. Science has been working on it for years. But one thing we do know is that Guns N’ Roses has something to do with it. The band’s rollicking rocking single hearkens back to many dads’ years as young rapscallions. And today that nostalgia is fun to revisit. But more than anything, the track from the hair metal group is like a portal into a place and time to throw off the shackles of routine and have a romp. Welcome to the jungle, indeed!

“Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor from ‘Eye of the Tiger’ (1982)

Go ahead, we dare you. Ask any dad to make a workout playlist and this song will show up on it. There is zero chance this song will NOT show up on that playlist. “Eye of the Tiger” is that beloved by dads who “work out”. The theme song from Rocky III is more than a classic rock tune. It’s a lifestyle. It’s an inspiration. It’s something dads get played as soon as their first child is born. The DJ Czar arrives, CD and discman in hand as if to say, “You’ll be needing this.”

Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images