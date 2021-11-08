Astro, Former Member of Reggae/Pop Group UB40, Passed Away at 64

On November 6, Astro passed away at the age of 64 following a short illness. Astro, whose legal name is Terence Wilson, was a member of the band UB40 for 34 years until he left to join breakaway group UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro.

“We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him,” a statement on Ali Campbell and Astro’s Twitter read.

Wilson was a musician, rapper, and toaster (type of DJing that originated in the Caribbean) who continued to perform into 2021. During his time with UB40, the band garnered international success with the hit single “Food for Thought” as well as their renditions of “Red Red Wine,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and “I Got You Babe.” Additionally, UB40’s most successful records are Labour of Love (1983) and Promises and Lies (1993).

In a statement from the current members of UB40, the band said: “RIP ASTRO. We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better know[n] as Astro, has passed away after a short illness. Our sincere condolences to his family — UB40.”

Astro’s passing came shortly after the death of another former UB40 member, saxophonist Brian Travers. In August 2021, Travers lost his battle with cancer.

Photo credit: @UB40OFFICIAL.