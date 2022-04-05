Ye Pulls Out of Coachella Weeks Before He Was Set To Headline

Just a few weeks before Ye (formerly Kanye West) was set to headline the Coachella Music Festival on April 17 and 24, he pulled out. TMZ first reported the news.

The other two headliners for the festival are Harry Styles and Billie Eilish with a long list of talented performers to fill out the rest of the two-weekend event. Swedish House Mafia is also listed as a guest artist, with their band name appearing under the “Returning to the Desert” poster subheading. Many believe that the EDM supergroup will take Ye’s slot at the festival.

A specific reason for the change has not been immediately made clear, but after the past few months, many music fans are not surprised by the “Eazy” singer’s decision. Recently, The Recording Academy barred the artist from performing at the 64th Grammy Awards after his “disturbing online behavior.” Ye opted not to attend the Grammys but still won two awards for his recent work—“Hurricane,” featuring The Weeknd, won Best Melodic Rap Performance, and “Jail” featuring Jay-Z won Best Rap Song.

Earlier this year, West announced that he would need an apology from headliner Billie Eilish, for dissing Travis Scott, before he was to perform at Coachella.

West Wrote, “Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert after she stopped the show to give her fan an inhaler! ‘I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going.’”

West continued: “Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened.”

West added, “And yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Eilish responded a few hours later in the comments of the post, writing, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

This year’s festival is sold out and set to take place at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California, as it does each year.