Watch Steven Tyler’s First Live Performance Since Damaging His Vocal Cords as Aerosmith Star Joins the Black Crowes on Stage

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler made a surprise appearance at The Black Crowes’ concert in London on Wednesday, May 15, at the Eventim Apollo venue. The rock legend joined Chris Robinson and company for a rocking rendition of Aerosmith’s 1973 gem “Mama Kin,” marking the first time that Tyler has sung publicly since he damaged his vocal cords last year.

Videos by American Songwriter

At the end of the concert, Robinson announced that the band was going to play one of Tyler’s songs, as seen in fan-shot video. The Black Crowes then kicked into “Mama Kin,” as the “demon of screamin’” shimmied his way onto the stage, drawing a huge cheer from the audience. Robinson and Tyler then traded off on lead vocals, passing the mic stand back and forth to each other. They also sang together a number of times during the performance.

[Buy Aerosmith Concert Tickets]

Tyler’s voice was sounding strong, and he even reached for a falsetto note near the end of the tune. After the performance, Tyler hugged Robinson and Chris’ brother, Rich, The Black Crowes’ lead guitarist.

The Black Crowes Posted a Photo with Tyler and Another Rock Legend

Tyler apparently wasn’t the only famous rocker in the house for The Black Crowes’ London gig. On Thursday, May 16, the band posted a photo on its social media pages of a smiling Chris and Rich Robinson posing with Tyler and Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page backstage at the venue.

The pic was accompanied by a note that read, “Rock Royalty Reigned last night at the [Happiness Bastards Tour] at the [Eventim Apollo] in London.” Page, of course, teamed up with The Black Crowes for a two-show stand in Los Angeles in 2000 that was captured for the double album Live at the Greek: Excess All Areas.

[RELATED: Aerosmith Announce North American Farewell Tour 2024 With The Black Crowes]

More about Tyler’s Vocal Issues

In September 2023, Aerosmith was forced to postpone its Peace Out farewell tour after just a few shows because Tyler had damaged his vocal cords and fractured his larynx. The Black Crowes were the support act on the trek.

About Aerosmith’s Rescheduled Tour

In April, Aerosmith announced rescheduled dates for the tour, which gets underway September 20 in Pittsburgh and is plotted out through a February 26, 2025, show in Buffalo. New York. The Black Crowes will be the opening act for nearly all of the dates on the trek.

[Buy Black Crowes Concert Tickets]

About The Black Crowes’ Other Tour Plans

Regarding The Black Crowes, the London concert was the second show of a European tour leg in support of their new album, Happiness Bastards. The outing is scheduled through a June 9 appearance at the Stone & Music Festival in Merida, Spain.

The band also has a few U.S. festival appearances scheduled before they hit the road with Aerosmith.

Tickets for the Aerosmith’s tour dates and The Black Crowes’ shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.