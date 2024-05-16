4 of Reba McEntire’s Best ACM Awards Moments Ever

Even though Reba McEntire once took a six-year break from the ACM Awards, it’s hard to imagine the famed country music awards ceremony without her. Reba always brings incredible energy to the ACM Awards, and she’s delivered countless incredible performances at the ceremony during her career. She’s hosted the ceremony multiple times, too. Let’s look at a few of Reba’s best moments from the ACM Awards!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. The “Because Of You” Duet With Kelly Clarkson in 2007

Reba and Kelly Clarkson performed this iconic duet back in 2007. It was a powerhouse performance with just the two singers on a massive stage, but they managed to captivate everyone in the room. That year, the duo re-recorded the track (which originally just featured Clarkson) with Reba because it was so good. The pair also performed the song together again over a decade later in 2018 at the ACM Awards as well.

2. Her Very First Entertainer of the Year Award

Reba made history back in 1994 when she won the Entertainer of the Year Award at the ACM Awards. Not only was it the first Entertainer of the Year Award of her career, but at the time, she was only the fourth woman to win the prestigious award. She won over other powerhouse performers like Brooks & Dunn, Garth Brooks, and Alan Jackson.

3. The Recreation of Her Red Dress Moment

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 15: Host Reba McEntire poses in the press room during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for ACM)

In 1993, Reba famously wore a red dress to the 1993 CMA Awards. The dress was not even particularly revealing compared to what other people were wearing to award shows during the 1990s. However, in the country music world, you’d think she walked on stage naked.

It was a bit of a scandal at the time, though Reba herself said there was no serious backlash. In fact, Reba decided to give a nod to the moment at the 2018 ACM Awards. She donned the very same dress to perform a duet with Linda Davis at the ceremony.

4. Her Iconic Sense of Humor

It’s hard to deliver jokes that land if you’re not a seasoned comedian, especially on a massive stage in front of hundreds of people. However, Reba had the audience at the 2009 ACM Awards in stitches when she hosted the event.

“Some things are just meant to be together,” Reba joked while announcing the winner of the Milestone Award. “Ham and eggs, surf and sand, George Clooney and me.”

Some people are just naturally talented AND funny.

Photos by Isaac Brekken, Ethan Miller

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.